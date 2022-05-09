How to watch Candy online — release date and time

True crime buffs can get their fix when they watch Candy online. The Hulu drama stars Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey in the story of an infamous 1980s killing that involves an actual ax murderer.

Candy release date and time Release Date: Candy episode 1 is streaming now; the rest of the episodes are released one a day this week at midnight.

Where: Hulu

In 1980, suburban Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Biel) has done everything right. She's got a good husband (Timothy Simons), two kids and a nice house. She's even got a secret lover on the side — who happens to be her friend Betty Gore's (Lynskey) husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber).

When the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Unfortunately, the results are deadly: She kills Betty by maiming her with an ax 41 times and stands trial for murder. Candy pleads self-defense and the outcome is stunning.

Here's what you need to know about watching Candy online this week.

How to watch Candy online in the U.S.

The first episode of Candy is streaming on Hulu, after dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9.

Hulu is running the limited series as a five-night special event. Episodes 2-5 will be released every day this week at midnight.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

How to watch Candy in the UK, Canada and Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia.

Candy trailer

The Candy trailer kicks off with Betty extolling the virtues of her good friend Candy. "You're just a sweetheart," she says, almost tearfully. What she doesn't know is that Candy will start an affair with her husband, then brutally kill her with an ax. Not quite the sweetheart, huh?

Candy reviews

Currently, Candy has a 45 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' reviews are mixed to negative.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han writes, "'That’s it?' Betty asks incredulously near the close of the series, frowning at the pointlessness of it all. She might as well have been speaking for me."

Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly notes, "All the performances are solid, but 'quiet desperation' is a tough mood to maintain over five episodes — and an oddly sleepy one for a drama about a sensational scandal."

Variety's Caroline Framke says, "30 seconds after I stopped watching the finale, I’d already forgotten I’d been watching the show at all."

Steve Greene of IndieWire is more positive, writing, "Biel’s Candy is a fascinating core figure who isn’t just driven by jealousy or ego or entitlement or beneficence, but a thorny cocktail of all of the above."