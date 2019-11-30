How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream the Crimson Tide vs. Tigers Iron Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide still have a chance to return to college football's playoff for the national championship next month. But to do so, they're going to have to win their last remaining game this season. And that means taking on their arch-rival Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl.

The Alabama vs. Auburn game is one of college football's great traditions. And when the Crimson Tide and Tigers face off today (Nov. 30), you don't have to miss a moment, thanks to the many live streaming options at your disposal. Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. Auburn game today, including how to use a VPN to find a live stream of the Iron Bowl.

When can I watch the Alabama vs. Auburn game?

The Crimson Tide and Tigers kick off today at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on CBS, so all you need is a TV set and an HDTV antenna to watch it live.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Alabama vs. Auburn game?

If you're overseas when the Alabama vs. Auburn game gets underway, you can still find a live stream with the help of a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN can disguise your location so it seems as if you're surfing the web at home, giving you access to the same streaming services you normally enjoy.

After testing many different services, our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. We think it offers the best mix of performance and customer service at a good price.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Alabama vs. Auburn game?

Because the game airs on CBS, try the the CBS Sports website, where you'll find a section that live streams the network's SEC game of the week. The mobile CBS Sports App (Android, iPhone) also picks up CBS's SEC coverage.

However, you'll have to sign in with both the website and app using login info from your cable or satellite TV provider. If you've canceled your cable subscription, you're out of luck.

How can I live stream the Alabama vs. Auburn game without a cable subscription?

Cord cutters still have options for watching the live stream of Alabama vs. Auburn, but it involves signing up for a subscription streaming service that includes CBS in its package of channels. The most obvious place to start is CBS All Access, the network's own streaming option.

CBS All Access streams all of the network's programming, including its college football coverage. The $5.99-a-month service also includes original programming like Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard.

Other subscription streaming services offer additional channels besides CBS, though, so consider those if you're looking to watch more than just the Alabama vs. Auburn game. Just be sure that the service you pick carries the CBS affiliate in your area, as not every service offers local channels in every city.

We'd suggest the following options for streaming services likely to include CBS.

Fubo.TV: A streaming service with a focus on live sports, Fubo.TV starts at $55 a month and includes CBS among its channels. A cloud DVR feature lets you record games like Alabama vs. Auburn to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes CBS and the CBS Sports Network in its live streaming service. As with Fubo.TV, there's a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal