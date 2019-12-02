Amazon has the best PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deal ever (UPDATE)

Update: This deal is currently sold out after several hours of availability, but we'll be tracking the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals all day long.
This is easily the best PS4 deal of all time. Amazon currently has the PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon Zero dawn for $299, but this lightning deal will go fast.
PS4 Pro Only on PlayStation bundle: was $466 now $299 at Amazon
This amazing bundle gets you a 1TB PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and will likely go fast.View Deal
This package gets you three of the absolute best PS4 games, and beats out the $299 PS4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle in terms of sheer value.
And if you were eyeing the $199 Only on PS4 bundle (which packs The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War), it's worth splurging the extra $100 to get the PS4 Pro. Sony's high-end console plays games in crisp upscaled 4K resolution, and can stream 4K content from apps like Netflix and Hulu.
If you miss out on this lightning deal, be sure to bookmark our roundup of the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals for the best savings as they pop up.
