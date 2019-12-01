Holy crap! Surface Pro 7 just dropped from $959 to $599 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is upon us, and Best Buy is dropping the price on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 from $959 to $599. That's a savings of $360 and the lowest price ever for this 2-in-1 laptop.
Amazon is charging $718.99 for this Surface, so this is an amazing deal.
Featuring Intel's 10th Generation Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of memory, this versatile 12.3-inch laptop/tablet is great for on-the-go multitasking. Plus, Best Buy is throwing in the black type cover keyboard.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy
Save big on the 128GB configuration of this detachable laptop. With its excellent 2736 x 1824 display, speedy Core i3 performance, and comfortable keyboard, you'll want to take it everywhere. View Deal
In our full review of the Surface Pro 7, we praised Microsoft's 2-in-1 machine for solid multitasking performance, a crystal-clear 12.3-inch display, and its handy USB-C port. Thanks to the rear-facing kickstand and Signature Type Cover keyboard (included in this price), you can easily use it as a tablet or laptop.
The Surface Pro 7 proved to be a capable multitasker in our hands-on testing, even if battery life didn't quite meet our expectations; it scored high on most of our benchmark tests. This travel-friendly device is ideal for freelancers, with a bright screen that multimedia mavens will also appreciate.
But this isn't the only Surface Pro 7 on sale! Check out these beefier configurations that Microsoft is featuring for Cyber Monday.
Other Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deals
- Surface Pro 7 for $799 (was $1,029): Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Pro Type Cover
- Surface Pro 7 for $999 (was $1,329): Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Pro Type Cover + Surface Pen
- Surface Pro 7 for 1,699 (was $2,059): Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, Pro Type Cover
