Here's the best Nintendo Switch price right now

Although there were plenty of Nintendo Switch deals over the holidays, retailers have brought the Nintendo Switch price back to its pre-holiday status.

However, we've found one killer deal you shouldn't miss. For a limited time, eBay via Nintendo has the refurb Nintendo Switch on sale for $259.99. That's $40 off and the best Nintendo Switch price we've seen in weeks. Although it's a refurb, it's manufacturer refurbished by Nintendo (the seller) and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Refurb Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $259 at eBay

This Nintendo Switch is manufacturer refurbished by Nintendo. It's $40 off its normal price and it comes with a 1-year warranty. However, keep in mind it ships in a plain box. View Deal

There is one caveat worth noting. The listing says it comes in a plain cardboard box. However, if you don't mind the plain box, you're good to go. As far as model number, eBay lists it as HAC-001, which means you're getting the new Nintendo Switch with the optimized battery.

The Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles around. With the Joy-Cons attached to its sides, the console behaves like a giant handheld. Alternatively, you can slide the Joy-Cons off and use them separately in tabletop mode.

The Nintendo Switch also sports a TV mode, where the console plugs into the included dock to play your games on an HDTV. This is the only way you're able to play your games at their maximum 1080p resolution (in handheld mode, they default to 720p).

This is the best Nintendo Switch price you'll find right now, so act fast while it's still in stock.