Google Pixel 5 leak just revealed a huge upgrade

A new photo of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G was posted to Reddit and then deleted.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 4,000 mAh battery, which would be a big upgrade over the 2,800 mAh pack in the Pixel 4.

Google will reportedly retain the 90Hz screen from the Pixel 4 but ditch the Motion Sense sensor and Face Unlock.

Just two days ago, we were staring at renders of the upcoming Pixel 5. Now, thanks to a quickly deleted post on Reddit, the renders have apparently been confirmed with a first look at the actual handset in the wild.

On the left is the Pixel 5 in black, and to its right is the larger Pixel 4a 5G in white. Both will apparently have plastic backs and the fingerprint reader is back for the Pixel 5 after a brief hiatus on the Pixel 4. But the leaked specs are more intriguing than this alleged live photo.

Before deleting the post, the Redditor did furnish us with specs for both phones, as captured by XDA Developers. They confirm what other Pixel 5 rumors had previously suggested: Google is no longer chasing the big flagship market, in something of a return to the Nexus days.

The phone will apparently be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor recently seen inside the OnePlus Nord, backed by 8GB RAM. The camera — always a highlight on Pixel phones thanks to Google's excellent image processing — is a 12.2-megapixel sensor, supported by a 0.5x wide-angle lens. Despite embracing the plastic of the Pixel 4a, there will be no return for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Bigger batteries for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

That all may sound pretty underwhelming, but there’s definitely good news in the mix too. For starters, the Pixel 5 will retain the 90Hz screen from the Pixel 4 – but stamina should be less of a problem. The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 4,000 mAh battery, a major upgrade from the 2,800mAh cell on the Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4a 5G is also getting some welcome upgrades, according to the leaker, including a Snapdragon 765G chip and a battery boost to 3,800mAh. The regular Pixel 4a has a 2,800 mAh battery.

On paper, the camera specs between the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G look identical, and if that proves to be the case, then you may be fine saving your money and opting for the latter – though you would miss out on the 90Hz display.

To be clear, the Snapdragon 765G is no slouch, even if it’s not up there with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The OnePlus Nord, as we wrote in our review, feels responsive in everyday use, and crucially it comes in at an impressive ~$480. We don’t know the Pixel 5’s price, but we know that the Pixel 4a 5G will sell for $499 thanks to Google’s own blog.

The Google Pixel 5 will have its work cut out for it, especially when you consider that the superfast iPhone SE can be had for just $399. Still, a phone is more than its processor, and in the past Google has wowed us with software tricks during its reveals — bot call screening and auto transcribing to name but two. Hopefully, the company has something equally impressive to show us when the phones get officially unveiled this fall.