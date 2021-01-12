Get me this machine that makes instant ice cream and margaritas ASAP

ColdSnap is CES 2021's coolest gadget — literally. This clever, Keurig-like appliance gets so cold that it can rapid freeze smoothies, alcohol and sweet treats in just 90 seconds.

Like a Keurig coffee maker, or perhaps the Bartesian cocktails machine, ColdSnap is a pod-based system that dispenses single-serve desserts and drinks. Choose your pod, insert into ColdSnap's countertop apparatus, and in 60-90 seconds ColdSnap says you'll be ready to indulge.

Measuring 17.5 x 17.3 x 9 inches and weighing about 50 pounds, ColdSnap isn't for those short on space. Plus the individual canisters are larger than, say, Keurig pods, but its containers don't need to be stored in a fridge or freezer. The pods last up to a year, and are recyclable after use.

(Image credit: ColdSnap)

Notable "flavors" range from margaritas and daiquiris to protein shakes and frozen yogurt. There's even non-dairy ice cream options, so those sensitive to lactose can enjoy ColdSnap too. The machine doesn't require re-cooling, so you can make as many in a row as your icy heart desires.

My colleagues and I agreed that if there were one reason to be at in-person CES this year, it would be to collect sample after sample from this machine of frozen wonders. I'm not saying we need ColdSnap, but I have a hard time believing it wouldn't make our lives better.

(Image credit: ColdSnap)

Unfortunately, we're hesitant about the price. According to CNET's hand-on with a ColdSnap prototype, the machine is expected to cost somewhere between $500 and $1,000 when it starts rolling out in the second quarter of 2021. Bartesian, by comparison, costs $400.

The pods come at an additional cost of up to $3, which is how much a 48-ounce container of Breyers or Edys could be at the supermarket. That said, $3 is a competitive price for a frozen margarita that won't require cleaning your blender. Sounds pretty great to me.