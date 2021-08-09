Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pop up in video before Unpacked event

If this reportedly leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 turns out to be true, then someone at Samsung Malaysia's social media team is about it get in a lot of trouble.

According to a Reddit user paxinfernum, as reported by SamMobile, Samsung Malaysia accidentally let slip early video footage of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 ahead of the foldables' official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

As of publishing, the video is still available to view on Reddit. And the video was uploaded to YouTube, but was taken down via a copyright claim from Samsung Malaysia.

The video opens up to the song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons. It shows a folded Galaxy Z Flip 3 bouncing around before panning to a Galaxy Z Fold 3 opening with an S Pen sliding along the glass. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 then descends into a pool of black liquid. Both foldables are then sat side-by-side with a splash of water crashing from the back. Yes, it looks like both new foldables will be water resistant.

A final splash page then appears saying both phones are available for pre-order.

The video, if not an elaborate hoax and is from Samsung, seems to confirm much of what's been reported during the past few months. First, that both phones would have increased water and dust resistance. Second, that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features S Pen support minus a slot. You can also expect a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Using non foldable SPen on a Fold3? There will be a pop-up telling you to not do that.August 9, 2021 See more

Reliable leaker Max Weinback did added credence to the S Pen claims, by tweeting that a specific pen will be required for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and that a non-compatible foldable S Pen will prompt the user to stop.

In a discussion with display experts. we were told that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could use electrostatic digitizer technology instead of electro-magnetic. This should increase touch sensitivity and would mean only specific pens would be compatible.

Of course, all of this and more is set to be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.