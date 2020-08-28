Future Games Show August 2020: Start time and how to watch

After making its debut in June, the Future Games Show is back today to bring us even more exciting game reveals and help kick off an all-digital Gamescom week. Brought to you by our friends at GamesRadar, the August installment of the Future Games Show promises to show off more than 50 games across a 90 minute show filled with some special guest stars.

The latest Future Games Show will be hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West (yep, Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake and Meryl Silverburgh), and will feature top-tier publishers such as Activision, Ubisoft, Sega and 2K. Here's how to catch the big show live today — and what to expect.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show kicks off today (August 28) at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST. The show will be available on GamesRadar's Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as right on the site's homepage. We'll embed the YouTube stream right here as soon as it's available, so be sure to check back to follow along live.

Future Games Show: What to expect

The Future Games Show will be be focused on new gameplay reveals and developer updates on games launching in late 2020 and early 2021. While you might not see many earth-shattering reveals, you'll likely get a deeper dive on many of the big titles coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC across the next few months. As with the previous Future Games Show, you can also expect a mix of interviews and video roundtables.

Key partners this time around include Activision, 2K, Sega, Ubisoft, Devlolver Digital, Square Enix and Raw Fury, so we should see a healthy mix of AAA and indie games. And with David Hayter (Solid Snake) and Debi Mae West (Meryl Silverburgh) of Metal Gear fame hosting the action, we expect no shortage of fun banter between these two voice-acting veterans.