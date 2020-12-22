Flash Apple deal knocks $60 off the excellent Mac Mini M1

The new Mac Mini is a beast of a machine proving to be faster, cheaper, and an overall better Mac than all of its predecessors. So when it goes on sale, we pay attention.

Today only, B&H Photo has the Mac Mini with M1 on sale for $639. That's $60 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new Mac. It's also $10 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday and one of the best Apple deals of the year.

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini flinch.

Of course this isn't the only deal you can take advantage of right now, and there are plenty of last-minute Christmas sales you can get. But for Mac fans — this is as good as it gets.