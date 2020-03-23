Every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale right now from $39

Now is a great time to buy a tablet. Nearly every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale this week with prices starting as low as $39. It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month with markdowns that match or beat their holiday pricing.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet. The Fire HD 10 features a beautiful 10.1-inch 1080p display, 2GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It's available in Black, Plum, Blue and White.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. Amazon is offering a Prime Member only deal that takes $10 off its regular price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. For a limited time, it's $50 off for Prime members which makes it an even better value.

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Need help picking a tablet? The Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets you can buy. It packs the best screen and offers the fastest performance of any budget tablet.

Sister site, Laptop Mag reviewed the Fire HD 10 and were impressed by its bright and vivid screen. It won LaptopMag's Editor's Choice award for its excellent display and snappy performance.

The 2019 Fire HD 10 is 30% faster than the previous model which ran on a 1.8GHz chip and 2GB of memory. It also lasted 13 hours and 45 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's over 3 hours more up-time than the 10:26 tablet average.

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 has Alexa built-in. This means you can play and pause music, retrieve local news and traffic reports, open apps and set alarms on the Fire tablet using simple voice commands.

Need a great tablet for kids? Amazon has the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $59.99 ($40 off), which is also an all time price low. It features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it's housed in a rugged, kid-proof case and it's backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty.