Epic Memorial Day deal knocks MacBook Air M1 price to $899

Here's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen for fans of Apple's new MacBook Air M1.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB) on sale for $899.99. That's $100 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year. (It's on sale for $949, but an in-cart discount drops its price to $899.99. If you don't see that sale price, try a different color MacBook Air).

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M1): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD packs the same features as the base model.

The new MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. Despite being the base configuration, this MacBook packs the same CPU as the pricier MacBook Pro M1 and offers enough horsepower for just about anything you throw its way.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. The Air scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

This MacBook Air deal is bound to sell out fast, so get this deal while you can.

