Epic Black Friday deal takes $150 off Dyson Cyclone V10

Time for a cleanse ... of your house! With this epic Dyson vacuum sale, you can rid your home of any dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. Black Friday deals started early this year, so be sure to act fast!

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro is now $399, which is $150 off its regular price of $549. That's a huge savings and is one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals so far.

Need a versatile, cordless handheld vacuum that can handle everything from dirt to pet hair? The Cyclone V10 Animal Pro is more powerful than its light frame would suggest, and it's on sale for Best Buy's Black Friday event.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 is a powerful, bagless cordless pet stick vacuum with a slim design make it easy to clean low and awkward spaces. Two modes offer either 40 minutes of uninterrupted power — which should be enough to tackle most jobs — or 20 minutes of stronger suction for an even deeper clean. The filtration systems captures most particles as small as 0.3 microns

Stiff nylon bristles built to dislodge embedded dirt and pet hair, as well as an assortment of included head attachments, make this Animal version in particular among the most versatile vacuums Dyson sells.

The Cyclone V10 just misses our list of the best vacuum cleaners simply because — while it may be very good — it's also normally very expensive. Best Buy's deal makes it much more affordable.