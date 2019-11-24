Early Black Friday deal: Xbox One S Star Wars bundle for $199 at Walmart

The new Xbox One S Star Wars bundle is bound to be a hot ticket item on Black Friday. Luckily, Black Friday Walmart deals are starting early and you can score this bundle at an all-time price low right now before Thanksgiving even begins.

From now through Cyber Monday, you can get the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle for $199 at Walmart (online only). That's $100 off its $299 list price and the cheapest price we've seen for this just-released Xbox One Star Wars bundle. It also undercuts Amazon's price by $75.

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console (in white), a matching Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It's a single-player, third-person action game with a focus on lightsaber combat and force powers.

The Xbox One S Star Wars bundle packs tons of gaming service extras including 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-Month trial of Xbox Game Pass, and 1-Month of EA Access. It's one of the best Xbox One Black Friday deals available now.

In our Xbox One S review, we liked its sleek and lightweight design and smartly redesigned controller. Though it lacks 4K gaming capability, it supports 4K content streaming and HDR support for video and games.

We rated the Xbox One S 4 out of 5 stars for its overall aesthetics and performance. It's one of the best — and now more affordable consoles — you can buy.