Dell XPS 15 just got a stunning new color that makes the MacBook Pro look boring

The Dell XPS 15 2020 is a one of the best laptops out there, offering a strong blend of power and portability. But it’s black carbon and silver aluminium color options have gotten a little long-in-the-tooth.

That’s about to change as Dell is bringing in a striking white option to the XPS 15. Dubbed ‘Frost,’ the new color option is effectively the Arctic White finish that has previously been hinted at for the laptop.

Dell noted that while the color of the chassis will be called Frost, the glass palm rest will be in Arctic White, adding a subtle two-tone finish to the XPS 15. This brings the XPS 15 in line with its smaller Dell XPS 13 sibling, which already comes in an Arctic White option.

The new color helps make the XPS 15, with its slim edges and near bezel-less display, look even more attractive than its stablemate color options. And it’s certainly fresher than the carbon black color scheme that’s been around for ages in the XPS laptop lineup, which also consists of the Dell XPS 13 and new Dell XPS 17 2020. This new color scheme makes the XPS 15 an even more exciting rival to the MacBook Pro 16-inch, which sports the same familiar gray MacBook design that Apple's been using for years.

There is a small caveat to the new Frost color option in that you’ll only be able to get it in XPS 15 configurations that have a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM or above. And getting the new finish costs an extra $50 on top of the laptop’s price. Given the XPS 15 can get pretty expensive when its configured with a high-end specification, you’ll really need to want the Forst finish to fork out the extra cash for it when it becomes available in the summer.

All that being said, the XPS 15 is one of the best laptops around. In our Dell XPS 15 review, we praised it for its great overall performance, fantastic display, and excellent keyboard and touchpad. It’s so-so battery life (for the 4K model) and the noise of its fans when it’s working hard we’re the only real downsides. So spending a fair bit on an XPS 15 is by no means a bad bit of tech investment.