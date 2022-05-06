Chelsea vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream is an important one in the race to secure European qualification next year — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, May 7).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7.00 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Not that long ago Chelsea were almost certain to be in the Champions League next season, but defeats against Arsenal and Everton and a draw with Man Utd have left them looking over their shoulder slightly. They're still favorites to take third, but Arsenal sit only three points behind, with Spurs a further two back.

Wolves, meanwhile, can also still qualify for Europe, albeit only if West Ham slip up; Bruno Lage's men are currently three points behind the Hammers with a game in hand, but have a six-goal deficit in terms of goal difference.

Wolves haven't been in great form lately, having lost their last three games, but then again Chelsea are inconsistent right now too — so don't be too surprised if this is a draw. Find out by watching the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub .

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Chelsea vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is a VPN service.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.