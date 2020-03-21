Cheap iPad deal at Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's 10.2-inch tablet

If the iPad Pro 2020 is too high for your budget, Amazon has some cheap iPad deals you shouldn't miss.

Currently, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $279. That's $50 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this iPad. If you need more storage, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $399. That's $30 off Apple's price. However, keep in mind the 128GB model has sometimes been as much as $100 off. So for now, the 32GB model is the slightly better deal.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is now $50 off. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $399. It's the best Apple tablet if you need a larger capacity iPad. View Deal

There are lots of things to like about the 10.2-inch iPad other than its low price. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

However, its biggest selling point is its epic battery life, which lasts nearly 12 hours on a single charge. Whether you're using it for streaming or to keep kids entertained, it should last up to a full day.

In terms of horsepower, the iPad's A10 Fusion chip isn't the newest, but it provides plenty of muscle for most applications, including games like Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart.

Amazon's deal has no expiration date. However, with stock of items being very unpredictable, we recommend moving fast before it sells out.