Brighton vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream is another important one for a Liverpool side seeking to close the gap on Manchester City with an eighth straight Premier League win.

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Though the Reds have generally been in blistering form in all competitions this year, there have been little signs that the pace of going for four trophies has started to take its toll. They beat West Ham 1-0 last weekend, but were relatively fortunate to win and needed some heroic defending by Trent Alexander-Arnold to prevent an equalizer.

Then, in midweek, they were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan at Anfield. Sure, they scraped through to the Champions League quarter-finals anyway, but manager Jürgen Klopp will be looking for better against Brighton.

Fortunately, Brighton are in terrible form themselves at the moment, having lost four EPL games in a row. They're almost certainly out of relegation contention, but will want to finish the season on a high having played so well earlier in the campaign.

As far as team news goes, both sides could have key players back. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could feature after missing the last six games, while Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is available after recovering from a hamstring injury. Winger Jeremy Sarmiento is also fit to play for the Seagulls, but Adam Webster is still out.

Liverpool could, however, be without several players due to Covid; it's not clear exactly who is affected, but given the size and quality of Liverpool's squad, it's unlikely to hurt them too much.

Can Liverpool close the gap on Man City to just three points? Find out by watching the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.