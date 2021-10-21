Braves vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch the NLCS Game 5 online

Today's Braves vs Dodgers live stream has Atlanta on the verge of their first World Series appearance in two decades. In the other dugout the Dodgers will do all they can to try and keep their bid for back-to-back championships alive. L.A. looks to survive, while the Braves look to advance in this MLB live stream.

Braves vs Dodgers live stream The Braves vs Dodgers live stream is today (Oct. 21).

• Time — 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT / 1:08 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves are putting Max Fried on the hill tonight in their decisive game five against the Dodgers. A win gives Atlanta their first World Series appearance since 1999 when Chipper and Andruw Jones were diving in runs while Glavine, Maddox and Smoltz were preventing them.

Fried has started two games this postseason and the Braves have won both of them. He recorded the win against the Brewers in the divisional round tossing six scoreless innings and helped Atlanta to a win in game one of this NLCS allowing two runs over six innings.

The Dodgers are waiting to announce their starter for game five, but they are expected to have a bullpen game.

Atlanta came out swinging last night en route to a 9-2 win. The Braves started game four with three homers in the first three innings and took Dodgers' ace and starter Julio Urias for five runs on eight hits. Eddie Rosario got the Braves bats going with a solo homer in the second. Adam Duvall then followed in the inning with a solo homer of his own. Rosario finished the night going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in.

Los Angeles' offense will have to find a way to improve on their four-hit performance from last night. They were only able to muster two at bats with runners in scoring position. A.J. Pollock cashed in on one of them with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

How to watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Braves vs Dodgers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Dodgers game is Today (Oct. 21) at 8:08 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS. View Deal

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Dodgers live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Braves vs Dodgers will get underway at 1:08 a.m. local BST Friday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.