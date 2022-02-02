Book of Boba Fett episode 6's heartbreaking cliffhanger explained

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 ending threatens to overshadow what was an amazingly jam-packed episode. We had five big returns from the Star Wars universe, three of whom we last saw in The Mandalorian, but it all ended on one big question and an expression that screamed "do I have to?"

So, of course, this is your spoiler warning. Beyond this paragraph lies a ton of reveals about what is almost certainly going to be the most talked-about episode of the entire Book of Boba Fett run.

Okay, they're gone, right? Well, let's dive into a Sophie's Choice from a galaxy far, far away.

The Book of Boba Fett presents: Grogu's choice

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

While Ashoka Tano and Luke Skywalker have finally met, the big news of the episode is the ultimatum Luke gave Baby Yoda. Because of the time it takes for a person of Grogu's species to age, he can't accept both Jedi training under Master Luke and return to his buddy Mando.

Luke informed Grogu of all of this in a scene that felt entirely too reminiscent of the start of a video game, where you pick the class of your character. But instead of choosing Bard or Mage, Grogu has to choose between Mando and Jedi. By presenting the armor that Din Dijarin wanted him to have, and then showing off Yoda's cool glowing lightsaber, Luke kind of made the choice seem like choosing between socks and a cool new toy on Christmas day

Of course, Grogu's choice seems all too obvious. While the episode cut to black before he could make up his mind, Grogu's choosing the armor, right? How on Tatooine could we get Mandalorian season 3 without him?

Another return in Book of Boba Fett episode 6

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

The joys of returning characters started early, as a scene on Tatooine delivered the sight of Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant). Yes, the most charismatic man to ever don Boba Fett's armor is back, and ... he's not alone.

Book of Boba Fett episode 6 is titled "From the Desert Comes a Stranger" because it delivered the first live-action sighting of Clone Wars villain Cad Bane. It turns out he's even more frightening in physical form, with creepy spiked teeth and ominously glowing red eyes. And he's working for the Pykes.

Bane also has a history with Boba Fett and his partner Fennec Shand, which could lead us into a very interesting reunion.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

After a dispute over Syndicate business being conducted in Freetown, Bane winds up blasting both Cobb and his deputy. Cobb isn't necessarily dead, and we're not buying advice from anyone who says he is.

Boba Fett was barely in the Book of Boba Fett

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

And as Fett's fans likely grumbled, the hits from outside Boba Fett and Fennec Shand kept coming. De-aged Luke Skywalker is back, as we saw him, Ahsoka Tano and Din Dijarin on an unspecified planet. Tano even briefly mentioned Anakin Skywalker, saying "so much like your father," after Luke wondered if Grogu's heart is in his training.

On this planet, we even see R2-D2, who is basically the concierge telling Mando he has to wait to see Grogu. Meanwhile, Luke is training the diminutive green alien, telling him about Yoda, and how he often talked in riddles. Luke even helped Grogu view his forgotten memories, as we saw a trio of Jedi apparently trying to protect him from an army of Clone troopers following the execution of Order 66 and the resulting Jedi Purge.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

After some more of Grogu's adorable training sessions, Ahsoka greets Mando, who delivers the tiny Grogu-sized armor, but she tells him that Grogu's training may be disrupted if the two reunite. Mando leaves, and Luke admits that Grogu's not exactly learning things — just remembering them.

Book of Boba Fett outlook

The whole gist of the six episodes we've seen of The Book of Boba Fett has felt like two different shows. The series delivered a slow deliberate character study in the first four, and then a whole lot of faster-paced stuff from other characters in the latter two.

By the end of this episode, we've only seen Boba Fett once, and he didn't even talk. How the heck they're gonna tie it all together for next week's finale? Only time will tell.