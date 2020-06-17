Best Lowe's Father's Day sales 2020

Still searching for the right gift for dad? Lowe's Father's Day sales are offering massive price cuts on everything from smart home gear to outdoor barbecue grills. Even better, many of Lowe's Father's Day sales include free shipping or free in-store pickup.
So we're gathering the best Lowe's Father's Day sales you can get right now. From cheap Amazon Echo Dots to power tools and recliners, here's the best of what Lowe's has to offer. Need more inspiration? Make sure to check out our Father's Day sales guide for more discounts.
Lowe's Father's Day sales — Quick links
- Smart home: up to 70% off Amazon/Google devices
- Barbecue grills: from $34
- Cordless lawn mowers: up to 25% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off Whirlpool, Samsung, more
- Patio furniture: deals under $200
- Power tools: Dewalt, Craftsman, and more up to 50% off
- Shop all Father's Day sale items at Lowe's
Best Lowe's Father's Day sales
Outdoor grills: from $34 @ Lowe's
As part of Lowe's Father's Day sales, the retailer is taking up to $50 off select grills. The sale includes brands like Weber, Char-Broil, Picnic Time, and more. The discounts are valid through June 24. Pictured is the Weber Smokey Joe Portable Charcoal Grill for $34.View Deal
Smart home gear: from $29 @ Lowe's
From the Echo Dot to the Google Nest Hub, Lowe's is taking over 70% off a wide range of smart home gear with prices starting as low as $29. For example, you can get the Echo Dot for just $29.99 (pictured). Many of these Lowe's Father's Day sales are valid through June 28. View Deal
Tool sets: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's Father's Day sales are taking as much as 50% off select tool sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, Bosch, and, Black & Decker. For instance, this Craftsman 135-Piece Tool Set is on sale for $79.89 (46% off). View Deal
Craftsman 6- Tool Combo Kit: was $299 now $249 @ Lowe's
The Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit includes the tools, batteries, and chargers necessary to take on any DIY project at home. It's $50 off and includes a CMCD700 Drill/Driver, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCS300 Reciprocating Saw, CMCL020 Task Light, CMCE500 Oscillating Tool, and a CMCS500 Circular Saw. View Deal
Appliances on sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is taking up to 40% off microwaves, washers/dryers, refrigerators, wall ovens, and more. It's the biggest sitewide sale on appliances we've seen since Memorial Day. Plus, you can get free local delivery on appliances priced $396 or more. Sales are valid through July 8. View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 30% off at Lowe's
Lowe's is taking up to 30% off select patio furniture for Father's Day. The sale includes dining tables, Adirondack chairs, coffee tables, outdoor rugs, and more. Prices are valid through June 24. View Deal
Push lawn mowers: up to 25% off @ Lowe's
Make mowing the lawn easier on dad with a new electric lawn mower. Lowe's Father's Day sales are taking up to 25% off select mowers from Kobalt, Greenworks, Husqvarna, and Black & Decker. View Deal