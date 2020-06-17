Best Lowe's Father's Day sales 2020

Still searching for the right gift for dad? Lowe's Father's Day sales are offering massive price cuts on everything from smart home gear to outdoor barbecue grills. Even better, many of Lowe's Father's Day sales include free shipping or free in-store pickup.

So we're gathering the best Lowe's Father's Day sales you can get right now. From cheap Amazon Echo Dots to power tools and recliners, here's the best of what Lowe's has to offer. Need more inspiration? Make sure to check out our Father's Day sales guide for more discounts.

Best Lowe's Father's Day sales

Smart home gear: from $29 @ Lowe's

From the Echo Dot to the Google Nest Hub, Lowe's is taking over 70% off a wide range of smart home gear with prices starting as low as $29. For example, you can get the Echo Dot for just $29.99 (pictured). Many of these Lowe's Father's Day sales are valid through June 28. View Deal

Craftsman 6- Tool Combo Kit: was $299 now $249 @ Lowe's

The Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit includes the tools, batteries, and chargers necessary to take on any DIY project at home. It's $50 off and includes a CMCD700 Drill/Driver, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCS300 Reciprocating Saw, CMCL020 Task Light, CMCE500 Oscillating Tool, and a CMCS500 Circular Saw. View Deal

Appliances on sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 40% off microwaves, washers/dryers, refrigerators, wall ovens, and more. It's the biggest sitewide sale on appliances we've seen since Memorial Day. Plus, you can get free local delivery on appliances priced $396 or more. Sales are valid through July 8. View Deal

Patio furniture sales: up to 30% off at Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 30% off select patio furniture for Father's Day. The sale includes dining tables, Adirondack chairs, coffee tables, outdoor rugs, and more. Prices are valid through June 24. View Deal