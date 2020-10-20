Best Chewy Black Friday deals 2020

Black Friday is going to be a little different this year, and we're already seeing great Black Friday deals pop up at some of the biggest retailers. If you're looking to stock up on food and supplies for your favorite furry friend, there are plenty of Chewy Black Friday deals already available, and likely more to come as we ramp up to the holidays.

The early Chewy Black Friday deals we've spotted so far run a wide gamut, including toys, apparel, treats, food and health products for dogs, cats and more. Ready to save big on supplies for your favorite companion? Here are the best savings so far.

The best Black Friday pet deals to get now

Best Chewy Black Friday deals to get now

Chewy: save 40% on your first AutoShip order

New and existing Chewy members can save 40% on their first AutoShip order. (The maximum discount is $20 off). The discount is automatically applied when you select AutoShip during the final checkout page (no coupon required). You can change your AutoShip schedule or cancel at any time. View Deal

Chewy: up to 42% off pet toys @ Chewy

For a limited time, Chewy is taking up to 42% off dog toys and cat toys. The sale includes brands like Klong, Frisco, Hartz, and more. For example, you can get the ZippyPaws Burrow Squeak Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy for $14.99, which is 42% off. View Deal

Chuckit! Ball Toy 2-Pack: was $10 now $5 @ Chewy

This popular dog ball is built to last, and you can get two of them for half price for a limited time.View Deal

Whimzees Dental Dog Treats: was $15 now $8 @ Chewy

Whimzees dental treats are a great way to keep your dog's teeth clean without having to brush them. The Brushzees version, which is shaped like a toothbrush, is nearly half off right now, with an extra discount if you sign up for recurring AutoShip.View Deal

Dog clothing: from $5 @ Chewy

Halloween is coming up, and if you're the type to dress your dog up, Chewy has costumes and accessories for as low as $5.99 with an additional 10% to 25% at checkout.View Deal

Pet beds: up to 30% off @ Chewy

Your furry friends deserve a comfortable space to relax, and some of the best dog beds and cat beds you can buy are up to 30% off right now.View Deal

Cat food: buy 1 get 1 free @ Chewy

Many top cat food brands are currently on sale at Chewy, with select flavors from American Journey, Tiny Tiger and more offering a Buy 1, Get 1 free special.View Deal

Cat litter: up to 20% off @ Chewy

Cat owners know that you can never have too much litter at the ready, and many top brands are available for an additional 20% off at checkout right now.View Deal

Chewy Black Friday deals: What to expect

Chewy typically has an official sales blowout for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we expect this year to be no different. Black Friday officially starts on November 27, with Cyber Monday to follow on November 30.

However, given the amount of early Chewy Black Friday deals we're already seeing, we don't recommend waiting too long to score the stuff you need — especially given any possible shipping delays that may occur during the holiday week. As such, be sure to check back here regularly, as we'll be rounding up the best Chewy deals you can get right now.