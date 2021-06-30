Best 4th of July mattress sales 2021

Early 4th of July mattress sales are officially here. Although Independence Day is still a few days out, virtually all mattress retailers are offering 4th of July mattress sales this week. The sales can save you from $400 to $1,000 off mattresses featured in our best mattress guide.

Although mattress deals can be found throughout the year, major holidays like the 4th of July are the best time to make mattress purchases. Retailers from Saatva to Nectar are renown for their epic 4th of July mattress sales and the deals will only get better as we inch closer to the holiday weekend.

So we've rounded up the best 4th of July mattress sales you can shop right now. For instance, Nectar is taking up to $400 off its entire line of mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free sleep bundle worth $399 with every mattress sale. (It includes pillows, bed sheets, and a mattress protector). The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. In our review, we found the Editor's Choice mattress is comfortable, provides excellent support, and comes with an unmatched 365-night trial and forever guarantee.

Meanwhile, Saatva is taking $200 off all orders of $975. In our review, the Saatva Classic Mattress won an Editor's Choice award for providing luxurious, hotel-like comfort at a fraction of the cost of other luxury mattress brands. Saatva's 4th of July mattress sale ties its Black Friday discount from the previous year.

So what other 4th of July mattress sales can you get? We're rounding up all the best sales and our top recommendations below.

Best 4th of July mattress sales

Staff Picks

Best value! Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Our favorite mattress: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. We love it because in our review we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to those five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva: $200 off orders of $975 @ Saatva

Hotel luxury for less: The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the luxury price tag. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable; you can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $975 or more. That ties their Black Friday sale. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Best for hot sleepers: Sumer heatwaves are upon us and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its 4th of July mattress sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,299). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $405 @ T&N

Best budget pick: Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is perfect for anyone who needs a new mattress, but can't afford to spend too much. In our review, we found it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. It's also great for couples, because its adaptive foam will keep you stable even if your partner rolls around a lot. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $405 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $625 (was $695).View Deal

Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Best organic pick: Avocado mattresses come with outstanding green credentials. The company's mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its 4th of July mattress sale — you can use coupon code "SLEEPFREE" to take $100 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).View Deal

Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Editor's Choice deal: Nectar's 4th of July mattress sale is officially here. Currently, you can get the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress from $499. It's our favorite mattress and we gave it a full five stars in our review because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298).View Deal

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress: was $695 now $590 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief. As part of its official 4th of July mattress sales — T&N is taking 15% off its mattresses. After discount, the twin size costs $590 (was $695), whereas the queen is $930 (was $1,095). View Deal

Tempur-Pedic Breeze: was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Tempur-Pedic

If you're ready to invest in the ultimate sleep experience, you'll want the Tempur-Breeze in your bedroom. It's the company's best cooling mattress and all models are on sale. The Breeze mattress comes in various models that are from 3 to 8 degrees cooler than Tempur's other mattresses. It was designed in Tempur-Pedic's thermal laboratory and comes packed with advanced material to help manage the micro-climate between your mattress and your covers, so you get a cooler, deeper sleep all night long. As part of its 4th of July mattress sales — all Breeze models are $500 off. After discount, the twin long costs $2,999 (was $3,499), whereas the queen costs $3,499 (was $3,999). It's one of the best sales we've seen from Tempur-Pedic on a mattress that rarely sees price cuts. View Deal

Bear Original Mattress: was $695 now $522 @ Bear

Free $250 gift: 4th of July mattress sales have arrived at Bear Mattress. The manufacturer is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "CHILL". Plus, get a $250 bedding gift set for free. (It includes pillows and a sheet set). The Original Bear Mattress offers three layers of supportive foam and provides a medium-firm finish. The Bear Mattress is also designed to pull heat away as you sleep. After discount, the twin is $522 (was $695), whereas the queen is $747 (was $995). View Deal

Serta iComfort: was $909 now $709 @ Serta

Up to $1,000 off bundles: The Serta iComfort bed offers cool, supportive sleep at a reasonable price. As part of its official 4th of July mattress sales — Serta is taking up to $1,000 off select mattress bundles. (It breaks down to: up to $400 off iComfort mattresses and up to $600 off its Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. Currently, you can get the iComfort twin for $709 (was $909) or the iComfort queen for $1,199 (was $1,399). Throw in the discounted base to max out your savings. View Deal

Beautyrest: was $1,099 now $999 @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its Harmony Lux line of mattresses. After discount, prices start at $999 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series (was $1,099) or $1,499 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond Series (was $1,699). All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy. View Deal

Layla mattress: was $749 now $599 @ Layla

Save $200: Layla July 4th mattress sales have officially started. Layla is taking up to $200 off its popular memory foam mattress. After discount, you can get the twin mattress for $599 (was $749) or the queen mattress for $949 (was $1,099). The copper foam mattress offers a soft and huggy feel while keeping you cool even during the warmest of nights. All purchases come with two free memory foam pillows.View Deal

Leesa Original: was $799 now $699 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

Up to $200 off: The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level and most popular mattress. As part of its July 4th mattress sales — Leesa is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Idle mattress: was $910 now $455 @ Idle Sleep

Save 50%: Idle Sleep's memory foam mattress offers five levels of contoured support and adaptive gel-fused layers. Currently, Idle is taking up to 50% off sitewide. After discount, the Idle twin costs $455 (was $910), whereas the queen costs $695 (was $1,390). It's as good as 4th of July mattress sales can get. You'll also get two free memory foam pillows ($119 value).View Deal

Sleepys Doze Mattress: was $699 now $349 @ Mattress Firm

The Mattress Firm 4th of July mattress mattress sale has officially started. The mattress retailer is taking up to 50% off select mattresses. For instance, you can get the Sleepys Doze Memory Foam Mattress twin for just $349 (was $699), whereas the queen is on sale for $499 (was $999). That's 50% off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen.View Deal

Hybrid Mattress

Saatva: $200 off orders of $975 @ Saatva

Best luxury mattress: Saatva makes some of the best mattresses you can buy. Its mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around during sleep, you won't feel them move as much. The Saava Classic mattress also has a memory foam layer for enhanced back support. It's the best luxury mattress we've reviewed. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $975 or more. That ties their Black Friday sale. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Nolah Hybrid Mattress: was $1,799 now $999 @ Nolah

Up to $800 off: The Nolah Evolution 15 Hybrid Mattress offers the right balance of cooling, pressure relief, and comfort. It relies on Nolah's AirFoam tech to keep you cool even on the warmest summer days. Plus, its 8-inch coil system offers just the right amount of support. Nolah's 4th of July mattress sale drops the price of the twin to $999 (was $1,799), whereas the queen is $1,499 (was $2,299). Plus, you'll get two free pillows ($198 value) with every purchase. View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

Free $399 gift set: If an all-foam mattress isn't for you, then you'll like the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress. The 14-inch mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its official 4th of July mattress sales — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.View Deal

Bear Hybrid Mattress: was $1,095 now $822 @ Bear

The Bear Hybrid Mattress features multiple layers of foam complimented by an edge coil system with individually encased springs. It also offers the most pressure relief of all Bear mattresses. Use coupon "CHILL" to take 25% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $822 (was $1,095), whereas the queen costs $1,272 (was $1,695). Plus, you'll get a $250 gift set (pillows and a sheet set) for free with your mattress purchase. It's one of the best 4th of July mattress sales you can get today. View Deal

Awara Hybrid Mattress: was $1,798 now $999 @ Awara

As part of its 4th of July mattress sales — Awara is taking $300 off mattresses and bundling $499 worth of free accessories. (Freebies include a mattress protector, cotton sheets, and latex pillows). After discount, the twin mattress costs $999 (was $1,798), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $2,098). This hybrid mattress is made of individually wrapped coils and natural latex foam. It's designed to contour to your curves while offering support near all of your pressure points and joints. View Deal

Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $300 @ Allswell

Our favorite budget hybrid: The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. It's our favorite budget hybrid mattress. Use coupon "JULY4TH" to take 15% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (twin) for $225.25 (was $265), whereas the queen costs $318.75 (was $375). It's one of the best 4th of July mattress sales we've seen.View Deal

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its 4th of July mattress sale, Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "JULY4100" ($100 off $600+); "JULY4150" ($150 off $1,250+); or "JULY4200" ($200 off $1,750+). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Sunset Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress features both memory foam and individual coils to offer the best support and comfort. View Deal

Casper Wave Hybrid: was $1,595 now $1,356 @ Casper

Memorial Day mattress sales have officially started at Casper, one of the most recognized bed-in-a-box brands. Currently, the mattress manufacturer is taking up to 15% off its mattresses. After discount, you can get the Wave Hybrid Mattress (twin) for just $1,356 (was $1,595) or the queen for $2,291 (was $2,695). Casper rates this as their top mattress for back pain thanks to the mattress' supportive gel pods. View Deal

Latex Mattress

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Best organic mattress: Avocado continues to give an excellent $100 discount on its all-natural, latex mattress via coupon code "SLEEPFREE". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).View Deal

Brentwood Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $899 now $799 @ Brentwood Home

Save $100: As part of its official 4th of July mattress sales — Brentwood Home is taking $100 off its hybrid latex mattress with no coupon required. The mattress is made with natural and recycled materials and is rated as offering a medium feel. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $899) and the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,199). It features a 1-year sleep trial and includes a 25-year warranty.View Deal

Nest Bedding Latex Hybrid: was $1,049 now $839 @ Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding's Independence Day mattress sales are now live. The retailer is taking 20% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Latex Hybrid twin for just $839 (was $1,049) or the queen size for $1,359 (was $1,699). Nest Bedding's Latex Hybrid mattress is made of natural latex and organic knit cotton. It also has individual pocketed coils to offer support in all the right places. View Deal

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Saatva

The Zenhaven is Saatva's 100% natural latex mattress. The fully non-toxic mattress is flippable, so you can enjoy a luxury plush side or a more gentle firm side (for stomach and back sleepers). Saatva has all sizes of this bed on sale. The twin costs $1,199 (was $1,399), whereas the queen costs $2,199 (was $2,399). View Deal

Bedding

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $239, it's at its second-lowest price ever. It's an excellent 4th of July mattress sale for those who don't need a new bed. View Deal

Layla Kapok Pillow: buy one, get one 50% off @ Layla

Layla's 4th of July mattress sale includes its excellent line of pillows. The Kapok pillow features a copper-woven outer cover that's soft, cool, and great at keeping allergens away. Its inner fill is a blend of reactive memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers, which are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Normally priced at $199 for a set of two, you can now get two for just $148.50. View Deal

Sleep Number: up to 30% off bedding @ Sleep Number

4th of July mattress sales have arrived at Sleep Number. Currently at Sleep Number, buy 3 bedding items and you'll save 20%, buy 4 and you'll save 25% or buy 6 bedding items and you'll save 30%. The savings are added to your cart during checkout. After discount, you can get three Winter Soft Sheets for just $167 total (was $209). View Deal

Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set: deals from $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

Independence Day mattress sales aren't just for mattresses. Pillows are also be on sale during the holiday. For instance, Tempur-Pedic is taking up to 25% off its entire line of pillows this weekend. If you're after the most bang for your buck, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Pillows for just $99. That's $59 off and the cheapest price we've seen. View Deal

Allswell Mattress Topper: was $68 now $57 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress Topper offers 2 inches of breathable foam between you and your mattress to promote airflow and moisture wicking. Use coupon code "FUTURE15" to drop its price to $57.80. That's $10 off and a solid sale you can get now. View Deal

Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket: was $299 now $239 @ Purple

The Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket's claim to fame is that it's the only weighted blanket that's big enough to cover two people on a king or queen size bed. It provides 35 lbs. of weight across the entire bed, giving you and your partner the coziest night of sleep ever. It's among the best deals you'll find right now. View Deal

Allswell Sheet Set: was $68 now $57 @ Allswell

If you don't need a new mattress, Allswell is taking 15% off pillows, organic sheet sets, towels, and more via coupon "FUTURE15". For instance, you can get the Allswell Organic Sheet Set for $57.80 after coupon. That's $10 off and one of the least-expensive organic sheet sets we've seen this month. View Deal

Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Serta

Save up to $600: Serta is taking up to $600 off its Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. After discount, you can get the queen size for just $1,399 (was $1,699). The base features a wireless remote that lets you adjust the head and/or foot of the mattress. Pair it with the iComfort mattress (they're up to $400 off) for the chance to save up to $1,000 off select bundles. View Deal

Tips for buying a mattress on 4th of July

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for 4th of July mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the best 4th of July mattress sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved. Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Helix, for instance, has 4th of July mattress coupons that knock from $100 to $200 off your mattress purchase.

The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Helix, for instance, has 4th of July mattress coupons that knock from $100 to $200 off your mattress purchase. Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty. To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty. To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress. Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

(Image credit: Purple)

Is 4th of July a good time to buy a mattress?

Independence Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Outside of Black Friday, 4th of July mattress sales offer the best discounts of the year. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales offer both. Nectar, for instance, is offering up to $399 off mattresses and you'll also get a bedding bundle worth $399 with every purchase.

Do 4th of July mattress sales include bedding?

Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most 4th of July mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.

What are the best 4th of July mattress sale coupons

Currently, only a few mattress manufacturers are offering 4th of July mattress sales coupons. GhostBed is taking 33% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows via our exclusive coupon "FUTURE33".

At Bear Mattress, you can use coupon "CHILL" to take 25% off sitewide (which is better than the 20% off discount they offered last month). Meanwhile, at Allswell you can use our exclusive coupon "JULY4TH" to knock 15% off mattresses.