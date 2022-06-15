11 awesome products to give your backyard a makeover under $50

Summer is almost here, and the perfect time to enjoy backyard BBQs or gatherings. But if your outdoor space is in need of a refresh, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, don't despair. You can still give your backyard a budget makeover, and transform it into a cozy, entertaining space.

What's more, you can easily find top products for just under $50, saving you more money. So from the best solar lights to the best pruning shears to spruce up your garden, here are 11 awesome products to give your backyard a makeover.

1. Solar lights to create ambiance

Solar String Lights (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once the sun goes down, you can keep the party going with the best solar lights . These Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights ($21, Amazon (opens in new tab)), will make your patio space look like an outdoor bistro or Italian cafe. Designed to look like retro Edison-style lights, these string lights are ideal for creating a warm, gentle glow on your deck in the evening. What’s more, solar-powered lights won't impact your electric bill, as they spend the entire day storing up energy from the sun.

2. Bluetooth speakers to have a blast

Anker Soundcore 3 on wall placed sideways on (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re hosting a party, and have your Spotify playlists ready, invest in one of the best cheap bluetooth speakers .The Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker ($51, Amazon (opens in new tab)), may be tiny, but it delivers loud, well-balanced sound, that is ideal for outdoors. For just over $50, this tiny powerhouse that can survive water, dust, while the robust rubberised outer case takes care of protection from daily knocks.

3. Pruning shears for the best looking garden

A rose stem being pruned by bypass pruning shears (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best pruning shears will spruce up your garden, making it neat and tidy for your outdoor gatherings.These gonicc 8" Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears ($27, Amazon (opens in new tab)), have quality, sharp blades made with Ultra-fine Polishing Technology and teflon or titanium coating, that will also prevent tree pulp adhesion. For more pruning tips, learn how to prune hydrangeas , and how to prune roses and when to do it to create a stunning space.

4. Hammock chair for ultimate relaxation

White hammock chair on balcony (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Relax in style with a hammock to give you those holiday vibes. This Asterooutdoor Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing ($47, Amazon (opens in new tab)), comes with two cushions and wood spreader bar for either indoor or outdoor use. Made from a premium soft cotton canvas fabric, it has a strong and durable design to to withstand up to 330 pounds. This hammock chair is ideal to hang in your patio, backyard or even balcony for the ultimate relaxation.

5. Projector for movie nights under the stars

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to know how to make a backyard movie theater , you’ll need a portable projector. Mini projectors like this Meer Mini Projector ($49, Amazon (opens in new tab)), are great for outdoor movie nights. Not much bigger than your smartphone, it’s power sourced, and can connect directly to your smartphone, tablets or laptops to play your favorite films. Coupled with a screen, tripod, and streaming stick, you’ll have the perfect backdrop for an outdoor theater.

6. Popcorn maker for tasty treats

Red Hamilton Beach popcorn maker (Image credit: Amazon)

To add to your movie nights, why not make your own popcorn? This Hamilton Beach Electric Hot Air Popcorn Popper ($32, Amazon (opens in new tab)), makes up to 15 cups of tasty popcorn in just minutes. What’s more, you can customize your flavor by adding melted butter and salt to cinnamon sugar and more. It’s compact and easy to use for those delicious snacks.

7. Outdoor rug to make it cozy

Outdoor rug on patio (Image credit: Amazon)

Bring the indoors out with a cozy rug to inject warmth and personality into your backyard. Not only do outdoor rugs feel comfortable, but they can make a colorful feature. Outdoor rugs such as nuLOOM Heidi Multi Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug ($32, Amazon (opens in new tab)) are designed to be resilient against everyday wear-and-tear. Both water and fade resistant, it will brighten up any backyard. What’s more, you can accessorize with outdoor cushions and throws to create a homely feel.

8. Decorative planters to add character

Row of blue wagon planters (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Spruce up your backyard or patio with a decorative planter. This Amish Wagon Decorative Indoor/Outdoor Garden Backyard Planter ($49, Amazon (opens in new tab)), makes a nice feature to display your summer florals. With its country, rustic design and charm, this Amish styled wagon will impress your guests.

9. Ice cooler for your favorite drinks

Red ice cooler with bottles inside (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For summer gatherings, you’ll need one of the best coolers to keep your beverages chilled all day. In addition, the best coolers will be convenient and light to carry no matter where you go. You can find budget coolers like this 50-quart, Coleman Rolling Cooler ($49, Amazon (opens in new tab)), that will hold up to 84 cans. Equipped with Xtreme Technology, it can keep ice up to five days in high temperatures, and has heavy-duty wheels to make it easier to transport outdoors. An essential tool for those backyard cook-outs.

10. Fire pit to keep warm in the evenings

Firepit in backyard (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you want to toast marshmallows, or simply want a soft illumination outdoors, a fire pit can keep your evenings warm. This 32-inch Square Metal Firepit ($37, Amazon (opens in new tab)), comes with a protective fire screen lid to prevent sparks and burning embers from escaping. Its fire bowl also comes with a handy tool to poke wood or easily remove the mesh lid safely. Just ensure it’s sturdy on a flat surface before use.

11. Water feature for tranquility

Water feature (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t have the budget for a fancy water feature, why not get a mini version? This Ferrisland Tabletop Water Fountain ($37, Amazon (opens in new tab)), is designed with three-tier, flowing bowls to create a stunning feature. In addition, its polyresin rock surface design will add a rustic and relaxing ambiance to your outdoor space.