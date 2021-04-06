April’s PlayStation Now lineup feels underwhelming

While PlayStation Now doesn’t seem quite as prominent as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, the two services do have some traits in common. They’re both game subscription services; they both feature a rotating lineup of games; they’re both accessible on either console or PC; and they both get new titles every month. The big difference is that while Game Pass’s big April additions include brand-new titles like Outriders and MLB The Show 21, PS Now’s April lineup includes Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark. Information comes from the official PlayStation Blog.

While those three titles aren’t bad by any stretch, they garnered decidedly mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Marvel’s Avengers has an enjoyable campaign, but repetitive live service elements. Borderlands 3 has attractive visuals and a solid gameplay loop, but wears out its welcome long before the end. The Long Dark features demanding survival mechanics, but the tepid story campaign arguably drags the whole package down.

In any case, PS Now’s April selections do feel, in some respects, like a microcosm of the service itself: Somewhat older, good-but-not-great fare that you may have missed the first time around. Since the games in question are PS4 titles, users should be able to choose between streaming or downloading , at least. PS3 titles make up the majority of PS Now’s library, and those are streaming-only affairs. As with all other PS Now titles, you can also play these games on a PS4, PS5 or PC.

Two of the games also come with expiration dates. Marvel’s Avengers will be available until July 5, while Borderlands 3 will be available until September 29. (The Long Dark doesn’t have a delisting date, so it could be up for the long haul – or perhaps the developer just hasn’t decided on one yet.) In either case, that’s more than enough time to finish the game’s main story campaign, but might not be enough to work through the extensive multiplayer options. Depending on how invested you get, you may need to just pick up a standalone copy of the game.

Tom’s Guide has written about PS Now before, and how there’s the germ of a great subscription service there. Still, it’s hard not to compare PS Now to Xbox Game Pass, which offers day-one availability for major Microsoft exclusives, cloud gaming on Android devices and downloadable games on PC. On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is more expensive: $15 per month for the Ultimate package, compared to PS Now’s $5 per month (if you pay for a year up front, anyway).

On the other hand, some competition should ultimately be good for both platforms. If you’re curious about PS Now, you can check out a 7-day trial. For the record, that’s probably enough time to beat the main campaign in Avengers, but not in Borderlands 3. Allot your time accordingly.