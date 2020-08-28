Apple to pay $9.75 million over 'shoddy' Powerbeats 2 — how to get your money

Do you own Apple's PowerBeats 2 earbuds? You might be entitled to a cash payout. As reported by MacRumors, Apple has agreed to pay a $9.75 million settlement over a lawsuit after being sued for alleged defects with the sports headphones.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017 according to Cnet, claimed that the "shoddy" PowerBeats 2 battery life did not match up to Apple's 6-hour rating and deteriorated over time. The suit also alleges that the headphones fail to live up to their IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

If you purchased a pair of new Powerbeats 2 earbuds before August 7, 2020, you can claim your payment online right here from now through November 20. It's unclear exactly how much Powerbeats 2 owners will be eligible for, but the $9.75 million will be split between all Class Members after necessary fees have been paid.

Note that customers will only receive a payout if the settlement is approved by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Santa Clara. A fairness hearing is taking place on January 15, 2021 to decide on next steps.

In our Powerbeats 2 review, we found Apple's wireless earbuds to be comfortable and offer solid bass, but were put off by its high price and disappointing battery life. And based on this settlement, it looks like we weren't alone.

If you're looking for a much better take on the Powerbeats, the Powerbeats 4 released earlier this year are a much better option with impressive sound, good battery life and a variety of color options.