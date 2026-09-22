Apple settled a $250 million class action lawsuit over claims of false advertising about Siri's AI capabilities in May of this year. The settlement allows up to 36 million iPhone users in the U.S. to receive up to $95.

That window is finally opening, but it runs for only three months, starting Monday, September 21. Here's what you need to know to claim your share of the settlement.

How we got here

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The lawsuit was initially filed in California in 2024 by Peter Landsheft after Apple promoted its more "personalized Siri" and the introduction of Apple Intelligence. The National Advertising Division bolstered the lawsuit, concluding that Apple misled users by claiming the new Siri was "now available."

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Apple filed the settlement, which includes no admissions of wrongdoing, on May 5. "We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do ⁠best, delivering ​the most innovative products and ​services to our users," the company said in a statement.

“False advertising settlements aim to raise the floor of truth-telling, protect fair competition, and increase consumer choice. The $250 million settlement fund represents the largest false advertising settlement in history, and we are proud to have achieved this result for Apple customers," Ryan Clarkson, one of the lawyers on the case, said in a statement to Tom's Guide.

Eligibility and how to claim

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The settlement covers roughly 36 million iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of which must have been purchased in the U.S. between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

The window for entering a claim starts September 21 and closes on December 21, 2026.

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You can enter a claim by going to SmartphoneAISettlement.com. You will need your device's serial number. You can find the number by opening Settings, going to General, tapping About, and scrolling to Serial Number.

As for payout, claimants will receive at least $25 per device and up to $95, depending on how many claims are submitted.

Final approval by a judge won't happen until February 24, 2027, and Apple will have a set number of days after that to issue payments. Typically, those windows are 180 days.

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