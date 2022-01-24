Apple iPhone 14 event could unleash three Apple Watch 8 models, new MacBook Pro 2022 and a lot more

Apple's next fall even could have the “widest array of new hardware products in its history," from new iPhone to a slew of Mac machines, according to reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman.

In his latest Power-On newsletter, Gurman added that this year's fall event could potentially oversee the introduction of four new iPhone models (presumably the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max), as well as a whole range of new Mac devices. This could include a revamped MacBook Air, an upgraded iMac, a cheaper MacBook Pro and an iMac Pro 2022.

According to Gurman, there's also scope for notable upgrades on the tablet front. The potential iPad Air 5 with A15 Bionic chip is still reportedly on track for a spring release (likely to fall in between March and April). However, the rest of the iPad-related announcements could take place later in the fall. Gurman claims that the new generation of the entry-level iPad as well as the new Pro models are likely to arrive later in the year.

Apple's fall showcase could also feature the unveiling of not one, but a total of three new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an upgraded Apple Watch SE and an entirely new "rugged" model. According to Gurman, the latter is expected to target athletes as well as outdoor fitness enthusiasts.

Lastly, Gurman mentioned that the arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 is looking likely too. This could be the first upgrade to the original pair of the AirPods Pro that arrived in 2019.

And as for the potential Apple AR/VR headset, well, according to Gurman, that may not see the light of day until 2023 due to certain issues that allegedly pushed the release date by an entire year.

While a good chunk of potential Apple hardware product announcements is expected to happen this fall, some of those could be well reserved for the spring Apple event. Gurman believes that a new iMac with a larger screen could arrive alongside the upgraded iPhone SE with 5G.

There's no telling as to when both of the potential events could take place as Apple has a tendency of switching and splitting them up. However, if history is any indication, then it's likely that the fall event could follow last year's pattern and fall sometime between September and October.