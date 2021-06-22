Amazon Prime Day dilemma: Get AirPods Pro now or wait for AirPods Pro 2?

Apple’s stellar AirPods Pro is a prime candidate for the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and as we’ve seen over the past 24 hours or so, Cupertino's premium pair of true wireless earbuds has been discounted below $200. And in the U.K., the AirPods Pro is on sale for £187, down from the original price of £249. Both are among the best Prime Day AirPods deals.

Discounted AirPods Pro aren’t to be missed, as it holds the second spot on our best wireless earbuds list and makes for a rather excellent companion to the likes of the iPhone 12 Pro (incidentally, check out our best iPhone Prime Day deals). But there may be one reason to cause you to pause and not splash the cash: the AirPods Pro 2.

Naturally, Apple has kept tight-lipped about the AirPods Pro 2, but from the leaks so far we’ve got some idea of what this upcoming set of buds could do. According to some rumors, it could arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021, we’ve got a good few months to wait.

But other reports have the AirPods Pro 2 arriving in 2022, which would keep you waiting even longer. With that in mind, if you want a good pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation, then it might be worth taking the plunge and getting the AirPods Pro while they’re discounted.

As for AirPods Pro 2 features, the rumors have them tipped to get built-in fitness tracking, use a new Apple H2 chip for sound processing and ANC, as well as feature a new compact design.

Fitness tracking can be handy, but there's an argument that you’d be better off with an Apple Watch; check out our best Prime Day Apple Watch deals . And while sound quality is expected to get a boost with the AirPods Pro 2, the current AirPods Pro delivers very impressive sound. And that's all in a design that’s still suitably compact yet good at picking up your voice when making a hands-free call, thanks to the little microphone stalks on the earbuds.

For folks worried about battery life, the AirPods Pro offers up to 4.5 hours of ANC-enabled play time; we’ve got no indication the second-gen earbuds will beat that, especially if they have a compact design. MagSafe charging has been tipped for the AirPods Pro 2, which would be a pretty slick addition, but hardly essential.

As such, if you're after a new pair of wireless earbuds or an upgrade from the standard AirPods, then we’d suggest you jump on the AirPods Pro deal. It's an excellent pair of earbuds and well worth snapping up in a sale.

But if you don’t fancy going down the Apple route, then the Sony WF-1000XM3 has been discounted for Prime Day. While the Sony WF-1000XM4 has been released, the WF-1000XM3 still delivers excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, making this set of buds earbuds a solid alternative to the AirPods Pro.

But whatever you choose to do, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best days of the year to find an impressive pair of earbuds or headphones and low prices.