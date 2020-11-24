Today's Amazon Black Friday deals: Save big on Echo Dot, Fitbit, Roomba and more

Amazon Black Friday deals are giving discounts to all sorts of items this season, but that doesn't mean every deal (or product it applies to) is worth your money.
With hundreds of Amazon Black Friday deals to sift through, you might be wondering which promotions are better than others. The listed Black Friday deals change daily, too, adding to the inevitable chaos of holiday shopping.
Let us help you navigate the best Amazon Black Friday deals today. We've gathered the top sales below to save you frustration, time and, most importantly, cash. From $100 discounts on some of the best headphones to limited-time promotions on a few of the best smart home devices, here are the deals you should shop on Amazon right now.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals today (Nov. 24)
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon combining solid sound for its small size and offering a load of Alexa smart home skills to tap into. If you're starting out down the smart home route then this could be the speaker for you. View Deal
Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Brita Water Filter Pitcher: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
The Brita Longlast Water Filter Pitcher holds 10 cups of water, enough to fill 3 24-ounce reusable water bottles. Whether you want to save plastic, or tap is all you have available, a discounted Brita is an excellent guarantee for endless drinking water.View Deal
JBL Charge 4: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 4 is a beast of a Bluetooth speaker. It's rugged and lasts all day on a charge, plus two phones can be paired to it at the same time. Bass-lovers will appreciate the dual passive radiators, too.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
Save $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 980 Vacuum: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon
Score a renewed Roomba for 30% off during this 1-day-only promotion. It's been inspected, tested and cleaned, so it should work as new (and no one needs to know you scored it for $130 less than the original price.)View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is a great value. View Deal
Sony WH-1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon
Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on. Adorama offers the same price on the Sony WH-1000xM4.View Deal
Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Sonos Move is a portable smart speaker that works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning you can use it inside your home and out. It's drop- and weather-proof, plus its auto-tuning feature adapts the sound for any space, from a backyard patio to kitchen area.View Deal
