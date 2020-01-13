Killer Deal: Score the Canon M6 mirrorless cam for $299

The Canon EOS M6 is a 24MP mirrorless camera designed for casual photographers. Although the body is normally priced at $649, it's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the Canon EOS M6 Body on sale for $299. That's $380 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this mirrorless camera.

Canon EOS M6: was $679 now $299 @ B&H Photo

The M6 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP image sensor. Currently, B&H Photo has the body only on sale for $299, which is $380 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this camera. It features a 49-point autofocus system, 3-inch tilting touchscreen, and 1080p video recording at 60fps.View Deal

Canon EOS M6 w/ Lens: was $1,179 now $449 @ B&H Photo

The M6 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP image sensor. Currently, B&H Photo has the body bundled with an 18mm-150mm lens on sale for $449. It features a 49-point autofocus system, 3-inch tilting touchscreen, and 1080p video recording at 60fps.View Deal

The M6 uses Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus technology. It boasts a 49-point autofocus system, 3-inch tilting touchscreen, and 1080p video recording at 60fps.

In terms of connectivity, you get built-in Wi-Fi with NFC as well as an SD card slot and micro HDMI output.

If you prefer to get the camera with a lens, B&H Photo has the Canon EOS M6 with an 18mm-150mm lens on sale for $449, which is $730 off.