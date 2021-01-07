Acer unveils stunning 275 Hz gaming monitor — and it costs more than PS5 and Xbox Series X combined

While there’s no physical CES exhibition this year, manufacturers are still going full speed ahead with new product lineups for 2021. As usual, Acer has a host of new gaming monitors on offer — and, as usual, they promise high resolutions, rich color options and fast frame rates. However, these new Acer Predator and Acer Nitro monitors won’t come cheap, starting at $900, and working their way up to $1,200.

(Image credit: Acer)

First on the docket is the Acer Predator XB273U NX, which is the smallest of the new monitors at 27 inches across. While the monitor features QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) instead of 4K, it still has a blisteringly fast refresh rate: 275 Hz, which should allow for some impressive frame rates. The display supports 95% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, as well as Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia’s new Reflex Latency Analyzer system. Briefly, these two technologies should help improve frame rate and color contrast. At $1,100, it won’t be cheap, however, when it debuts in May.

(Image credit: Acer)

Next is the Acer Predator XB323QK NV, the largest of the monitors on offer. This 32-inch model supports 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, which is exciting news for gamers who are looking to invest in one of Nvidia or AMD’s powerful new GPUs this year. (Before, gamers usually had to choose between high-res visuals and extremely fast frame rates.) The Predator XB323QK NV supports 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as Vesa DisplayHDR protocols. This device will cost $1,200 and be available in May.

(Image credit: Acer)

Finally, there’s the Acer Nitro XV282K KV, the least expensive of Acer’s new lineup — but arguably the best choice for gamers who want UHD capabilities without sacrificing desk space. This peripheral offers full 4K resolution, as well as a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDMI 2.1, which Acer cites as a boon for console users. If you’re planning to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X but would rather keep it on a desktop than in an entertainment center, this could be a smart investment. The Nitro XV282K KV will cost $900, and come out in May.

Tom’s Guide has reviewed a number of Acer monitors before, and we’ve generally found them to be competent, albeit with somewhat plain physical designs. However, Acer monitors often excel by marrying excellent performance with lower-than-expected prices. These three monitors, on the other hand, start at a premium price point, and get even more expensive from there. It’s entirely possible that the performance will justify the price, however, so we’ll have to wait until we review them to know for sure. In the meantime, stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for more remote CES 2021 coverage.