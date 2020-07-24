5 great new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon and more

What to watch July 24-26: At a glance • The Rental (movie)

• The Kissing Booth (movie)

• Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (comedy special)

• Room 104, Season 4 (series)

• Wynonna Earp, Season 4 (series)

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend — when you’re not listening to Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore, that is — there's a plethora of streaming services with plenty of options. Depending on your mood, you can tune into a new entry in the growing Airbnb horror movie genre, laugh out loud with one of the top comedians in the business, or escape into a supernatural Western world.

With most movies theaters and venues remaining closed right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, streaming has truly been there for us to provide entertainment, comfort and Twitter fodder. And now, there's more stuff to watch than ever, thanks to the recent debuts of HBO Max and Peacock.

In addition to the recommendations below, you can also catch up and finally watch Hamilton on Disney Plus (or rewatch it for the millionth time, like me), Palm Springs on Hulu or Greyhound on Apple TV Plus.

Check out our guide on what to watch this weekend, July 24-26.

The Rental (video on demand)

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Available to rent now on Amazon

Who among us hasn’t checked into a hellish Airbnb? Maybe the photos didn’t match up with reality, or the Wi-Fi wasn’t working, or the description of “rustic charm” meant a constant swarm of mosquitoes. The "Airbnb horror movie" is starting to become a thing. This summer has already brought us You Should Have Left. Now comes The Rental, Dave Franco’s directorial debut, which just might make you glad to be staying at home during this pandemic.

Franco also co-wrote the script with Joe Swanberg (Easy, Drinking Buddies) and smartly cast his wife, Alison Brie. She and Dan Stevens play a couple who book the titular Oregon coast home for a getaway with another couple (Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White). But their blissful break takes a turn toward the sinister. Not only do they suspect the rental’s owner of spying on them, but deep secrets among the four emerge that ratchet up the already-tense atmosphere.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming now on Netflix

The romantic comedy genre was, if not dead, certainly ailing until 2018. That's when Netflix decided to revive the romcom with the releases of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up and The Kissing Booth. Two of the films were such big hits that their cast members became insta-stars, and Netflix immediately made plans for sequels. Thus, The Kissing Booth 2 is here, puckering up once again for more teen drama and angst (a lot more, actually, since it’s a whopping 131 minutes long).

The Kissing Booth 2 continues the story of high school senior Elle Evans (Joey King), who’s now in a long-distance relationship with her Harvard-attending boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi). There are complications in the form of attractive newcomers, so as Elle contemplates her college choice, she also has to figure out her future with Noah. The Kissing Booth 2 may not break new ground, but it’s got the same fun, frothy vibe that the first movie’s fans loved.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming now on Amazon

Jim Gaffigan has been one of the most successful stand-up comedians in recent years. (His bio touts that he’s one of only 10 comics to sell out Madison Square Garden.) He’s particularly popular with certain crowds who shy away from profanity or risqué topics. Gaffigan tends to stick to observations about mundane stuff, like fatherhood and food. That doesn’t mean he isn’t funny, though; he can be exceptionally hilarious.

The Pale Tourist is a two-part special filmed from a tour where Gaffigan traveled the world and tried to absorb various cultures. Part 1 is in Canada, while Part 2 is in Spain. The comic relies again on his favorite subject of choice — food — with jokes about poutine and paella. And of course, whenever you’re talking about Canada, you have to talk about Drake. Gaffigan quips of Drake fans, "They looked at me like, 'Oh my gosh, there’s Drake’s accountant!'"

Room 104 season 4 (HBO and HBO Max)

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/HBO)

Premiering Friday, July 24 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

The genre-hopping anthology series created by Mark and Jay Duplass is coming to an end. The fourth and final season once again chronicles the travelers who stay in a particular motel room. Each episode features new faces in an often surreal blend of genres, including horror, thriller, comedy and even musical.

Room 104 is checking out with a bang, by continuing to experiment and evolve. The premiere episode is the first time Mark Duplass writes, directs, stars and performs original music. The new season will debut the anthology's first animated episode. The characters seen in Room 104 are just as strange, quirky and mysterious as ever. Expect cameos from Dave Bautista, Erinn Hayes, Kevin McKidd, Melissa Fumero and Kevin Nealon, among many others.

Wynonna Earp, Season 4 (Syfy)

(Image credit: Syfy)

Premiering Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. on Syfy

Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter rides again. After a two-year absence, Wynonna Earp is back in the saddle, to the great relief of her passionate fan base. The Syfy series combines elements of the supernatural, thriller, Western, horror, action/adventure, even comedy genres — while also treating the whole thing with a witty dose of irreverence. And while longtime fans will be rewarded by the rich storytelling, the show also remains accessible to new viewers (especially since they can stream Seasons 1-3 of Wynonna Earp on Netflix).

Season 4 finds the titular heroine (Melanie Scrofano) in her hometown of Purgatory, dealing with the aftermath of her family curse being broken. She also doesn’t have her demon-killing revolver Peacemaker, so what is in the cards for Wynonna? And how will the vampire Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) figure into her future?

