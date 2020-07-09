How to watch Greyhound: Movie release date, trailer, reviews and more

Greyhound release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 10

Cast: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman, Tom Brittney

Director: Aaron Schneider

Run-time: 1h 31min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

You can get into World War II action and watch Greyhound movie online this weekend and see Tom Hanks' latest role. The Apple TV Plus exclusive is a naval drama based on a real story of the United States' involvement in a tense and dangerous situation facing off against German forces.

Hanks isn't just the film's star; he wrote the script himself, based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. The story centers on Commander Ernest Krause, a career officer who finally gets command of a destroyer, the USS Keeling (call sign Greyhound).

It's 1942, the early days of US involvement in WWII, and Krause is leading an international convoy of 37 Allied ships across the treacherous North Atlantic Ocean — while being hotly pursued by German U-boats. As he takes on this dangerous assignment, Krause battles his own self-doubts and personal demons to be an effective and inspiring leader.

Greyhound was initially scheduled to be released theatrically on March 22, but when movie theaters shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed twice. Then, Apple TV Plus acquired the rights to stream the film.

Hanks is famously one of the first celebrities that publicly announced he had the coronavirus.

A gritty, tense wartime thriller is the kind of summer movie many viewers enjoy, so it's great that streaming services are stepping up to provide entertainment as social distancing efforts continue.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Greyhound online.

How to watch Greyhound with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country that doesn't let you watch Apple TV Plus, you don't need to miss out on watching Greyhound online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

View Deal

How to watch Greyhound movie in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch Greyhound on Apple TV Plus starting at 3:01 a.m. ET Friday, July 10. Apple TV Plus is also the home of the beloved Beastie Boys documentary, and Central Park, from the folks behind Bob's Burgers.

How to watch Greyhound in the UK, Canada or Australia

Apple TV Plus is available for subscribers in the UK, Canada and Australia.

Greyhound trailer

The Greyhound movie trailer opens with ominous shots of the dark and dangerous waters of the Atlantic. "One battlefield held the key ... to victory or defeat," text reads. Then, we're introduced to Commander Krause, who is congratulated by his love interest Evelyn (Elisabeth Shue) on his first command. But man, is it a whopper of an assignment, as Krause must lead his ship into battle against stealthy U-boats seeking to take down the Allied convoy.

Greyhound movie reviews

Greyhound is receiving fairly positive reviews, though the visual effects receive some dings. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

New York Times: "Greyhound also feels like a movie that was conceived as an epic but could not quite muster the necessary force. As such, it’s ultimately one of Hanks’s most perfunctory pictures."

Entertainment Weekly: "For a certain subset of dads — drunk on Dunkirk, still high on 1917 — Greyhound will no doubt be catnip, Hanks himself after all being Dad über alles. Even more explicitly than those recent films, the movie comes bathed in Greatest Generation sheen ...."

AV Club: "The movie’s ubiquitous visual effects aren’t as convincing as its depiction of the crew, but its competently defined sense of scale keeps the ships and submarines from looking like glorified digital bath toys."

Los Angeles Times: "[Greyhound] is an efficient, satisfying war film. In that regard, it’s a fresh telling of familiar elements, buoyed by the powerfully understated performances from Hanks and his fellow cast member."