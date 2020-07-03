How to watch Hamilton online: Stream it on Disney Plus right now

Hamilton Disney Plus: release date, cast Release date: July 3

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff

Age rating: PG-13

Run time: 2 hrs 40 min (with one 1-minute intermission)



Right now, we can all watch Hamilton online on Disney Plus and get our introduction to the Founding Father who inspired the hit Broadway musical. His name is Alexander Hamilton and there’s a million things he hasn't done, including appearing on Disney Plus. But just you wait — though not for long — since Hamilton debuted on the streaming service today (July 3), just in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The Hamilton movie is the filmed performance of the acclaimed Broadway stage show, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda) and his journey to becoming a Founding Father during the American Revolution.

Thomas Kail, who directed the stage show, also directed the filmed version, which is comprised of three different performances held at the Richard Rogers Theatre in June 2016. The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler. A behind-the-scenes documentary titled Hamilton: In-Depth with Kelley Carter will also stream on Disney Plus as a companion to the movie.

Hamilton was a huge success on Broadway and became a pop culture sensation for its use of hip hop as the primary music genre for its songs. It received gushing reviews as well as many awards, including 11 Tonys. Hamilton went on to three national tours in cities across the country.

The Hamilton movie was supposed to have a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. However, Disney moved up the release, so now it's a bright spot in these pandemic times when many movie theaters remain closed.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton movie on Disney Plus.

How to watch the Hamilton movie in the US, Canada and the UK

The Hamilton movie released exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, July 3.

Disney Plus is available in the US, Canada, UK and western Europe.

Hamilton on Disney Plus reviews

Considering how popular, successful and beloved the Broadway show was (and continued to be on its national tours), it's no surprise that the Hamilton movie is getting rave reviews. Here are a few excerpts from critics.

New York Times: "One of the marvels of the show is the way it brings long-dead, legend-shrouded people to vivid and sympathetic life. The close-ups and camera movements in this version enhance the charisma of the performers, adding a dimension of intimacy that compensates for the lost electricity of the live theatrical experience."

Variety: "A modern take on our collective, complicated history, “Hamilton” finds fresh relevance in the #BlackLivesMatter protests and this divided political moment. It’s that rare work of art that celebrates diversity while urging us to put aside superficial differences, using Hamilton’s tragic outcome as a kind of warning, and his accomplishments as inspiration."

Hollywood Reporter: "While there will be no shortage of Hamilton devotees lining up for repeat viewings of this film, what's most exciting is the potential for discovery by audiences new to its masterful storytelling and eclectic musical vernacular. The mix of old-school Broadway with the syncopated urgency of rap and hip-hop, sprinklings of jazz, R&B and even Beatles-esque pop makes this one of the most innovative musical scores in decades ..."

CNN: "... the production technique -- which combines a performance taped in front of an audience with separately shot close-ups and camera angles that put the viewer on the stage -- goes beyond the "best seat in the house" to a more cinematic experience."

Decider: "Hamilton has loomed so large in the cultural zeitgeist for five years that it’s difficult to imagine that a film version has anything more to say. Hamilton on Disney+ does add to the musical’s legacy, though. It grants wide access to the original production while also giving hardcore fans a close up look of the show. The performers’ smallest tics and the book’s largest swings come together beautifully in this new format."

Hamilton on Disney Plus trailer

The Hamilton movie trailer starts with dramatic glimpses of the stage production and some of the lyrics to the opening song, Alexander Hamilton:

"The ten-dollar founding father without a father

Got a lot farther by working a lot harder

By being a lot smarter By being a self-starter."

Hamilton on Disney Plus cast

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular character, Alexander Hamilton. He's joined by:

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

Plus:

Carleigh Bettiol as Ensemble

Ariana DeBose as Ensemble

Hope Easterbrook as Ensemble

Sydney James Harcourt as Philip Schuyler, James Reynolds, Doctor and Ensemble

Sasha Hutchings as Ensemble

Thayne Jasperson as Samuel Seabury and Ensemble

Elizabeth Judd as Ensemble

Jon Rua as Charles Lee and Ensemble

Austin Smith as Ensemble

Seth Stewart as Ensemble

Ephraim Sykes as George Eacker and Ensemble

Hamilton on Disney Plus song list

The Hamilton movie will include all of the songs performed in the Broadway production. Here's the song list:

Act I

"Alexander Hamilton" – Burr, Laurens, Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, Eliza, Washington, and Company

"Aaron Burr, Sir" – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Lafayette, and Mulligan

"My Shot" – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Burr, and Company

"The Story of Tonight" – Hamilton, Laurens, Mulligan, Lafayette, and Company

"The Schuyler Sisters" – Angelica, Eliza, Peggy, Burr, and Company

"Farmer Refuted" – Seabury, Hamilton, Burr, and Company

"You'll Be Back" – King George III and Company

"Right Hand Man" – Washington, Hamilton, Burr, and Company

"A Winter's Ball" – Burr, Hamilton, and Company

"Helpless" – Eliza and Company

"Satisfied" – Angelica and Company

"The Story of Tonight (Reprise)" – Laurens, Mulligan, Lafayette, Hamilton, and Burr

"Wait for It" – Burr and Company

"Stay Alive" – Hamilton, Washington, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Lee, Eliza, Angelica, and Company

"Ten Duel Commandments" – Laurens, Hamilton, Lee, Burr, and Company

"Meet Me Inside" – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Washington, and Company

"That Would Be Enough" – Eliza and Hamilton

"Guns and Ships" – Burr, Lafayette, Washington, and Company

"History Has Its Eyes on You" – Washington, Hamilton, and Company

"Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" – Hamilton, Lafayette, Laurens, Mulligan, Washington, and Company[a]

"What Comes Next?" – King George III

"Dear Theodosia" – Burr and Hamilton

"Tomorrow There'll Be More of Us" – Laurens, Eliza, and Hamilton

"Non-Stop" – Burr, Hamilton, Angelica, Eliza, Washington, and Company

Act II

"What'd I Miss?" – Jefferson, Burr, Madison, and Company

"Cabinet Battle #1" – Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Madison

"Take a Break" – Eliza, Philip, Hamilton, and Angelica

"Say No to This" – Maria Reynolds, Burr, Hamilton, James Reynolds, and Company

"The Room Where It Happens" – Burr, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Company

"Schuyler Defeated" – Philip, Eliza, Hamilton, and Burr

"Cabinet Battle #2" – Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Madison

"Washington on Your Side" – Burr, Jefferson, Madison, and Company

"One Last Time" – Washington, Hamilton, and Company

"I Know Him" – King George III

"The Adams Administration" – Burr, Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison, and Company

"We Know" – Hamilton, Jefferson, Burr, and Madison

"Hurricane" – Hamilton and Company

"The Reynolds Pamphlet" – Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Hamilton, Angelica, James Reynolds, and Company

"Burn" – Eliza

"Blow Us All Away" – Philip, Martha, Dolly, Eacker, Hamilton, and Company

"Stay Alive (Reprise)" – Hamilton, Philip, Eliza, and Company

"It's Quiet Uptown" – Angelica, Hamilton, Eliza, and Company

"The Election of 1800" – Jefferson, Madison, Burr, Hamilton, and Company

"Your Obedient Servant" – Burr, Hamilton, and Company

"Best of Wives and Best of Women" – Eliza and Hamilton

"The World Was Wide Enough" – Burr, Hamilton, and Company

"Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" – Eliza and Company

Hamilton movie vs. Broadway show

The Hamilton movie was originally filmed at the Richard Rogers Theater in June 2016, so it's as close to a "live" viewing of the Broadway show as you can get. The movie even has a one-minute intermission, with a countdown clock.

However, creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed on Twitter that a few alterations were made to make the show more appropriate for the family-friendly Disney Plus audience.

Specifically, to achieve the movie's PG-13 rating, two instances of the expletive "f---k" were removed and only one remains. Still, that means the Hamilton movie is the first movie released by Disney to feature that word.

LANGUAGE!1. On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)2. But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of "Fuck" is an automatic R rating. We have 3 "Fucks" in our show. So...1/2 https://t.co/7o3OQ34rqtJune 22, 2020

Hamilton on Disney Plus behind-the-scenes documentary

Hamilton: In-Depth with Kelley Carter is a documentary special that will be released on July 3 alongside the movie.

Journalist Kelley L. Carter hosts the cast and director for a roundtable discussion. The participants include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. They'll discuss the musical's origins, its significance in pop culture and how its story resonates with current events that highlight social injustice and systematic racism.