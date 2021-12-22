49ers vs Titans live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

The 49ers vs Titans live stream sets Ryan Tannehill and a struggling Tennessee offense against Jimmy Garoppolo and Niner offense that has been rolling. Both teams are looking to this NFL live stream to continue their push for the postseason.

49ers vs Titans channel, start time The 49ers vs Titans live stream is Thursday (Dec. 23)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The 49ers (8-6) were looking like the furthest thing from a playoff team six weeks into the season. On October 24th they suffered a tough 30-18 home loss to the Colts, a defeat that marked their fourth straight loss. Since then, they have been one of the NFL’s best teams winning six of their last eight including last week's 31-13 win over the Falcons. The Niners have used that momentum to carry themselves into the sixth seed in the NFC’s playoff standings.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense have found what every offense looks for, consistency. In all but one of their last six wins, the Niners have hit the 30-point mark. Garoppolo has thrown 12 touchdowns over that eight-game stretch and just four interceptions. Tight end George Kittle has found his all-pro form over the last three weeks reeling in 28 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans (9-5) are hoping this game helps them get out of a funk. Going into week 11, Tennessee was enjoying a six-game winning streak. Then they fell to the lowly Texans and went 1-3 over their last four games. Last week, they took an ugly 19-13 loss to the Steelers, despite leading by 10 points with under four minutes to play in the third quarter. The Titans turned the ball over three times with two fumbles and an interception which Pittsburgh converted into three crucial field goals.

One of the bright spots for the Titans has been the play of running back D’Onta Foreman who has hit a stride as of late rushing for over 100-yards in two of his last three games. In the air attack, Ryan Tannehill has continued to spread the ball around, completing passes to at least eight different receivers in each of the last five games.

The 49ers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Titans. The over/under is 44.5.

49ers vs Titans live stream from anywhere on Earth

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Titans, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Titans is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Dec. 23). Unlike most of the Thursday Night Football matchups, this one is NOT available on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The 49ers vs Titans live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

49ers vs Titans live stream for free

If you just want to watch 49ers vs Titans on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

49ers vs Titans live streams in the UK

You can also catch the 49ers vs Titans live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

49ers vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.