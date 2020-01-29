Man City vs Man United live stream: How to watch online now

Hope you've got your Man City vs Man United live stream set up, as the game starts right about ... now. This matchup should be the talk of the sports world for the day, as one of the most exciting (and worth watching) rivalries in the wide world of soccer (or football). The two teams are bitter rivals and among the best in the league. And most importantly, they're battling it out for supremacy and a chance at the finals in the Carabao Cup.

The stakes are high. Man City is vying for its chance at reaching the third League Cup finals in a row. And for Manchester United, it's an opportunity to spoil that and prove that it has what it takes to reign supreme.

Needless to say, there's plenty of drama and excitement surrounding the Man City and Manchester United game. And here's how to watch it:

Man City vs Man United live stream start time, channel

Man City vs Man United started now — 2:45 p.m. ET, 7:45 pm. local time — today (Wednesday, Jan. 29).

Unfortunately, actually watching the Man City and Manchester United game will take a little bit of work, since the game isn't actually streaming on a channel. Instead, it'll be streaming on ESPN+, the sports network's premium streaming service that costs $5 per month or $50 per year.

How do I live stream the match from anywhere on earth?

If you’re traveling, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

Live stream the Man City-Manchester United match without a cable or satellite subscription

The process for streaming the Man City and Manchester United game is rather simple.

In the U.S., your only option is ESPN+, which costs $5 per month or $50 per year. You can sign up for the service, and addition to the soccer match, you can also access all kinds of other sports content, ranging from MMA fights to cricket matches.

If you're in Canada, you'll need to turn to DAZN, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also soccer matches. DAZN costs $100 per year.