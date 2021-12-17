If you're still getting to grips with Samsung's latest foldable, you may not yet have figured out how to screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Every smartphone manufacturer has its own methods for taking screenshots, and Samsung is no exception. As well as the usual volume down+power key combo used on most of the best Android phones, Samsung devices include some cool additions using swipe gestures, as well as the ever-useful S Pen.

So, follow this guide to find out the different ways of how to screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How to screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 using the volume button

To take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, simply press the "volume down" and "power" buttons on the side of the phone at the same time. This method is easier when the Z Fold 3 is closed, given its wide length when opened.

How to screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 using gestures

Samsung devices include a unique way to capture screenshots using a hand gesture, and the Z Fold 3 is no exception.

To capture a screenshot on your Z Fold 3 using a gesture, simply place your hand sideways on either side of the display and swipe inwards.

This method works on both the inner and outer displays, and is a lot less fiddly than using the volume and power keys. It's also really cool.

How to screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 using the S Pen

1. To take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen, hover the S Pen over the inner display and press the button on the side of the S Pen. On the menu that appears, tap "Screen write."

2. This will capture a screenshot that you can either edit by tapping the pen icon, or save right away by tapping the save icon.

3. There's another way to capture a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen, which is similar to the snipping tools on Windows and Mac computers.

Simply hover the S Pen over the display and press the button on the side of the S Pen. On the menu that appears, tap "Smart select."

4. You'll now see a selection of options on the display. Select the rectangle, then drag the S Pen over the part of the screen you wish to capture, then lift the pen away from the display.

5. To save the screenshot of your selection, tap the save icon on the right, or tap the pen icon to edit it first. Using this shortcut, you can also take circular screenshots or even create a GIF of whatever's on your display.

Now that you've learned how to screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, see how you can make your phone even faster with our guide on how to speed up your Android phone or tablet.