How to clean Oculus lenses quickly and safely

There’s no shame in asking how to clean Oculus lenses. After all, these aren’t the cheapest of devices and the last thing you want to do is damage it. But, no matter how careful you are, after playing some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games , fingerprints, smudges and smears soon end up on the lenses. Before you know it, your vision is impaired and the whole experience could be subpar on the best VR headset .

Worry not — cleaning the Oculus Quest 2 lenses is actually very easy and takes seconds to do. Here, we will take you through exactly what you need and what to do step-by-step, so you can get back to your virtual world. Here’s how to clean Oculus lenses.

How to clean Oculus lenses

What you will need Optical lens microfiber cloth

Whether you own an Oculus Rift headset or a Quest, this method works for both sets of lenses.

Oculus (or Meta) states that the best method to clean the lenses involves using a dry optical lens microfiber cloth. That’s it, you don’t use liquids or any chemical cleaners as this can damage the headset and invalidate your warranty. If you don’t have a microfiber cloth, then we recommend the Edison & King Extra Large Microfiber Cleaning Cloth ($9.99, Amazon ).

(Image credit: Future)

Start from the center of the lens and gently wipe in a circular motion towards the outside. Then use a fresh section of the cloth for the second lens. That’s all there is to it.

How to clean the rest

While you’re at it, why not give the whole headset a onceover? Again, this is relatively easy to do and will help maintain your Oculus.

You should use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe the outside of your headset. Make sure you have a good grip as you do this, and don’t apply any pressure, especially around the sensors if you have a Quest 2. If you need microfiber cleaning cloths, MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are a good option ($11.99, Amazon ).

(Image credit: Future)

To clean the straps and the foam, you can use non-abrasive anti-bacterial wipes to sanitize. Just be sure not to use alcohol or any abrasive cleaning chemicals as this again can lead to damage.

If the top strap is visibly discolored on your Oculus Quest 2, be it from grease or hair dye, you can give it a deeper clean. First, remove the headstrap completely by releasing the velcro on the top strap, and then by sliding it free from one of the detatched sides. Then wash your headstrap in cold soapy water and rinse, before leaving out to air dry for 24 hours. Do not put it in the dryer. Then once dry, reattach.

For the controllers, the technique is very similar to the straps and foam — you can use a dry microfiber cloth or non-abrasive anti-bacterial wipes. Again, no alcohol or abrasive chemical cleaners. Be sure to clean all over the controllers, including round the back where you grip and in between the buttons.