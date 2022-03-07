Massive sale on Nintendo Switch games for Mario Day 2022 — here are the best deals

Mario Day is an annual celebration of Nintendo’s iconic mascot. Also known as Mar10 Day, this year it falls on Thursday, March 10, and to mark the occasion retailers are already slashing the price of some of the best Nintendo Switch games featuring the mustache-sporting plumber.

Now is the ideal time to populate your Switch library with some of Mario’s latest and greatest adventures. This sale is even more noteworthy because Nintendo Switch exclusives are notorious for holding their value even years after release. The chance to score the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at a discounted price shouldn’t be passed up.

This massive sale on Nintendo Switch games should last through Mario Day 2022, but stock is likely to be limited, so get ahead of the game and pick up some of our favorites picks early. Below, you’ll find the best Mario Day 2022 deals that you can shop right now.

The best Mario Day 2022 deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The best selling game in Switch history is now $20 off in this rare sale. Now is the perfect time to score Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as the game will be receiving a handful of new courses via the Course Booster Pack this month.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Get two games in one with this Super Mario package. It includes the full Super Mario 3D World game that originally released on the Wii U, plus Bowser's Fury — a new standalone mini-adventure that takes inspiration from Mario Odyssey.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

It may be Mario's day, but his brother Luigi still deserves some attention. In Luigi's Mansion 3 the green hat brother must comb the floors of a spooky hotel in order to find his missing pals. It's a hauntingly good time.

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: was $59 now $40 @ Best Buy

It's not just Mario's adventures that are getting discounted this week — Donkey Kong's latest escapade has also been slashed $20. This port of the Wii U original includes a new Funky Mode which is perfect for first time players.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario 2D platforming in its purest form, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is so content rich that you could still be playing it by the time Mario Day 2023 rolls around.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The only thing better than playing a Mario game, is building your own. Super Mario Maker 2 challenges you to create your own 2D Mario courses and then lets you share your creations with the world. If you're not much of a designer, you can instead download and play other users' levels.

Mario Tennis Aces: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Mario Tennis Aces sees Mario and pals step back onto the tennis court for another wild and wacky take on the beloved sport. There's a full career mode on offer here, as well as the ability to challenge players from across the globe via online play.

Yoshi's Crafted World: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's sidekick Yoshi has got his own Nintendo Switch game. In Yoshi's Crafted World your explore beautifully stitched together levels hunting secrets and collecting wearable costumes that give you unique abilities. This is a great Switch game for the little ones.