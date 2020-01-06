Killer Deal: Sony's noise-cancelling headphones now just $88

Noise-cancelling headphones can come in handy when you need to drown out the world around you. For a limited time, you can snag yourself a pair of today's best wireless headphones on the cheap.

Amazon currently has the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $88. Normally, $199, that's $113 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these Sony headphones. In fact, it's one the best headphones deals we've seen so far.



Sony's WH-CH700N wireless headphones pack 40mm drivers and adaptive noise-cancelling. When you want to call on your favorite digital assistant for help, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This makes it easy to manage your music or get news, weather, and traffic updates without looking at your phone.

Before upgrading to the Sony WH-XB900Ns, the Sony CH700Ns were my everyday headphones. They deliver spatial, quality sound, good noise-cancelling, and long battery life. Although the noise-cancellation in Sony's pricier XB900Ns or 1000XM3s is better, the CH700Ns do a pretty decent job for the price. They were able to render chatter and the rumble of train noise down to a murmur. They also work with the dedicated Sony headphones app for Android and iOS, which makes managing music and settings a breeze.

So if sound quality and noise-cancellation is what you're after, the Sony WH-CH700Ns are a solid choice at this all-time price low.