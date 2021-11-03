Black Friday Razer deals — epic savings on gaming keyboards, headsets and more

Black Friday Razer deals are ramping up, meaning gamers can already score some solid savings on Razer's top gaming gear.

Razer is one of the best gaming brands in the industry, manufacturing everything from gaming laptops, keyboards, headsets, chairs and more. But such high-quality gaming peripherals and devices usually come at a hefty price. Luckily, Black Friday deals are one of the few times a year when the majority of flagships from Razer get epic price cuts.

And although the big day doesn't arrive until November 26, some Black Friday Razer deals are already active, with retailers discounting even the priciest of products. For example, some of the best deals include the Razer Blade 15 that is currently $400 off at Amazon, while the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam saves you a whole 35% ($70 in total).

Below, we've rounded up the best Razer deals out there, ranging from keyboards, affordable headsets all the way to the more expensive laptops. However, do keep in mind that the demand around this time of the year is quite high, meaning stock is limited, so do make sure to act fast. But even if you don't manage to find your favorite products below, stay tuned, since more deals are bound to surface as we get closer to Black Friday.

Black Friday Razer deals — best early sales

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $400 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Although this deal takes off a just $20 in total, you'll still get one of the best gaming headsets available at a cheaper price. Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro is compatible with PC and all the next-gen consoles, featuring 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound technology and a detachable mic. View Deal

This deal saves you a whole 24%, which brings down the final price down to one of the lowest we've seen. This headset is compatible with PC and features 7.1 Surround Sound technology, HyperClear Cardioid mic and the Razer-signature RGB lighting. View Deal

This gaming mouse is one of the very best ones on the market, and it's now 36% off, saving you a total of $25. The DeathAdder V2 sports a 20K DPI Optical Sensor, fast gaming switches, 8 Programmable Buttons and Chrome RGB lighting. And its ergonomic design with rubberized side grips make for the most comfortable experience.

Admittedly, the discount is shy, but if you take into consideration the fact that the Orochi V2 is one of Razer's latest releases, the deal is actually compelling. And with time, it's bound to get even cheaper. This gaming mouse has two wireless modes, up to 950 hours of battery life, mechanical mouse switches and the 5G Advanced 18K DPI Optical Sensor — all packed into a lightweight design. View Deal

This deal saves you a whole 21% on Razer's industry-leading gaming full-sized keyboard. It sports tactile and clicky green mechanical switches, Razer's signature Chrome RGB lighting and programmable macro functionality.

Gamers and streamers, hurry, because the Razer Kiyo Pro is now $70 off, saving you a whole 35%! It's one of the best 1080p webcams on the market right now, thanks to the 60FPS frame rate, Adaptive Light Sensor, HDR support and Wide-Angle Lens with Adjustable FOV. View Deal