Best keyboards in 2020

Setting up a home office requires one of the best keyboards on the market today. No, you can't just drop your laptop on your desk and expect to get work done quickly, which you've probably learned after your first day working from home.

Some laptops have good, even great keyboards, but I don't recommend using the keyboard on your laptop for multiple hours a day. For starters, having your neck craned downward all day long is not going to help your posture.

When I'm at home (and at work), I always use an external keyboard — it's just the best way to support posture. Plus, a lot of keyboards out there are simply better than those in your laptop — especially if you're one of the unfortunate people who bought a MacBook between 2016 and 2019.

While many people love compact keyboards, you shouldn't just base your decision on size. Two of our seven picks are larger than your average keyboard, with one offering ergonomic improvements to prevent or work around repetitive strain injury, and the other offering mechanical key switches that give a lot of tactile feedback.

What are the best keyboards?

Our top picks will get you up and clickety-clacking in no time, and the Logitech K780 is one of the best keyboards because it's a nimble accessory you can use with all of your devices — which are only a click away.

The Logitech K870 is also great because it's designed with Mac, PC and Chromebook users in mind. Its key layout just adapts to the laptop you're connecting to, and it's got the standard modern multimedia functionality keys.

On top of that, the Logitech K870 is wireless, which helps ensure a clean desk, and it's so elegantly designed it will fit into any setup and elevate your tabletop aesthetics. What else could you ask for, really?

If you're looking for something simpler, start with the Dell KB216, a testament to simplicity. It doesn't require batteries because it's USB-connected, which makes it super easy to get up and running: Al you need to do is plug it into your computer.

The Dell KB216 is also feature-complete on keys, with multimedia controls just a click away and a full number pad for those who live and breathe VLOOKUP and other spreadsheet tricks. It might be low-frills, but it will get the job done for the many folks with straightforward needs.

Mac users willing to invest in a quality keyboard, though, should check out the Matias Tactile Pro. Its mechanical switches provide great feedback and their laser-etched keycaps stand up to the ultimate test: time. The Matias is more expensive than some of the other keyboards we recommend, but it's an excellent piece for a proper home office.

The best keyboards you can buy today

1. Logitech K350

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: 2x AAA | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 18.9 x 9.9 x 2.9 inches

Complete set of multimedia keys

Long lasting battery life

Wireless connection

Dated design

The tried and true Logitech K350 wireless keyboard is an interesting option. Not only does it come with a built-in wrist-rest and all the media keys that you need, but its media keys all bear the iconography from a different era. The F7 key points to Internet Explorer, and there's a button for the Windows Media Center.

Yet while technology constantly moves forward, this well-reviewed keyboard (4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with more than 2,900 ratings) remains a best-seller. It goes to show that sometimes a well-made piece of hardware doesn't need to adapt to fit in.

The K350 connects over Logitech's USB wireless receiver and Logitech says it should last up to 3 years (with 2 million keystrokes per year) on a single charge. It's perfect for Windows machines, as Logitech recommends it for Windows XP and Vista, as well as Windows 7, 8 and 10.

2. Dell Wired Keyboard - Black KB216 (580-ADMT)

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: none | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 17.4 in x 5 in x 1 inches

Affordable

Multimedia keys

Full number pad

No wireless option

Ho-hum design

Trying to get a good, reliable keyboard to get your home office up and running? Don't want to spend a lot? Well, Dell's got you covered. Not only does this wired keyboard — which should make for a super-easy setup — work with the USB port found in most computers (sorry MacBooks owners without hubs, we've got a good option for you below), but it's incredibly affordable too.

On top of that, the Dell has got a full number pad for spreadsheet jockeys and standard multimedia keys, so you're not sacrificing anything even at this affordable price. Also, it's wildly popular on Amazon, with a 4.5 star average score that's based on more than 4,200 ratings.

Since when do you get practically everything you need at a price this affordable? Of course, those who keep their monitor really far from their screen, or have another reason to want a wireless keyboard, should keep scrolling for our other recommendations.

3. Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: built-in, rechargeable | Warranty: 2-year | Size: 16.9 X 4.9 X 0.6 inches

Lightweight

Metallic design

Works with a variety of devices List

No Bluetooth

Other keyboards last longer on a single charge

A wireless keyboard doesn't have to cost a whole lot. The minimalist and lightweight (0.9 pounds!) Arteck is one of the best keyboards because of its Swiss-Army- Knife-like functionality, thanks to its USB receiver that lets it connect to everything from desktops to laptops to even TVs. It'll work with Macs, but the keyboard is optimized and designed for Windows.

The keyboard should work up to 33 feet from the connected device, which is probably too far for anything besides the living room, but that's more than enough for setting up even the most complicated, ergonomically compliant home office. Arteck also promises solid endurance, rating it for up to 6 months on a single charge. The keyboard has a 24-month warranty, which one Amazon customer review says came in handy when key sensitivity issues arose; the company replaced the keyboard with a new one.

4. Apple Magic Keyboard

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: built-in rechargeable | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 11 x 4.5 x 0.4-0.2 inches

Great-feeling keys

That Apple aesthetic

Small and portable

No number pad

PC users need not apply

Apple users should start here, as this keyboard isn't just designed for their needs, it matches them. The Magic Keyboard is one of the best keyboards because it's a step up from the keyboards in the MacBooks made between 2016 and 2019, and it's pretty similar to the well-reviewed 16-inch MacBook Pro's keyboard — using a reliable scissor-switch mechanism and not the controversial butterfly-switch design.

The Magic Keyboard is one of the smaller keyboards in this set, making it much easier to throw in your bag or use at a small desk. Apple also makes the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad , which has a full number-pad if you're OK with the larger size and do a lot of number-crunching. Both models feature a keyboard layout designed for use with Mac, making this one of the best picks on this board. It connects over Bluetooth.

5. Logitech K780

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: 2x AAA | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 14.9 x 6.2 x 0.9 inches

Supports multiple devices

Notch can hold your phone or iPad

Even works with Chromebooks List

Circular keycaps aren't for all

Your laptop isn't the only device you need to type on, so Logitech has keyboards like the K780 that nimbly jump between up to three devices. It also supports Logitech's FLOW technology for easily moving data between computers. That's right: If you're using two different machines, this keyboard can copy a file from one and send it to the other.

Also, it's got circular keycaps, which will attract some people seeking a particular look, and maybe send others searching for other entries. If you're typing around family and friends, note that its keys are designed for a quieter typing noise, so you're less likely to irritate others.

This keyboard supports Mac, PC and Chrome OS using a trick Logitech calls OS Adaptive keyboard layout, where the keys adjust to the computer you're using. A slot at the far side of the keyboard allows you to dock your phones or tablets there, for when you switch from your laptop to your phone.

6. Logitech Ergo K860

Key Type: Membrane | Batteries: 2xAAA | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 18 x 9.2 x 1.9 inches

Comfy wrist rest

Adjustable front and back legs

Made for both PCs and Macs

Split-keyboard design learning curve

A bit pricey

Looking for an ergonomically-friendly keyboard that works with more than just your laptop? I've relied on the Logitech Ergo K860 at work and appreciated how well it worked with both my MacBook Pro and my iPad Pro. Its split-keyboard design is meant to help you keep your hands in place to reduce strain.

One of my favorite features on the keyboard is the feet towards the front side of the chassis so you can change the height of the deck of the keyboard. For those of us with standing desks, that's a crucial difference maker as we're often moving between sitting and standing, which changes where our arms hit the table. The Logitech Ergo K860 works over both Bluetooth and Logitech's own USB receiver for ultimate compatibility. Three device-pairing keys let you easily switch between paired devices.

Read our full Logitech Ergo K860 review .

7. Matias Tactile Pro Keyboard for Mac

Key Type: Mechanical (Alps mechanical switches) | Batteries: none | Warranty: 1-year | Size: 18.5 x 6.5 x 1.5 inches

Excellent feeling key mechanisms

Long lasting design

Heavy

Wired-only

I typed this article up on my favorite keyboard, the Matias Tactile Pro Keyboard for Mac, which I bought with my own money. I love this mechanical keyboard for all of the ways it goes against the grain. Its keys provide a lot of feedback and its keyboard layout is optimized for Macs, which isn't easy to find in great mechanical keyboards.

Matias is a trusted name in the world of Apple accessories. Fans know that Matias uses the same key-switch technology Apple did with classic mechanical Apple keyboards, which helps Matias keep a good rep as one of the best keyboards for Mac users.

My investment has been rewarded with years of reliability. None of the keycaps lettering has faded in the 8+ years I've owned this keyboard because the keys are laser-etched. The Matias connects via a USB cable, without wireless options. It's also got dual USB ports to make up for the one it uses. Yes, the Matias may cost more than any other keyboard on this list, but you get what you pay for.

How to choose the best keyboard for you

This conversation starts with the laptop you plan to connect it to. If you're on a Windows PC, you can pick from any of these options except the Matias Tactile Pro and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Then, if you're just going to pair the keyboard with just one PC, you can decide between the Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard or the Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard -- the latter creates a cleaner desk setup.

But if you're going to use the keyboard with a PC and a tablet or another device, check out the Logitech K780. Chromebook and Mac users should also check out the Logitech K780, as its cross-platform functionality is great for all.

Mac users who are always on the go, however, should check out the portable Apple Magic Keyboard. MacBook users who want to build the ultimate home office should look at the Matias Tactile Pro, which is a bit more stable.