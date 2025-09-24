How we test bed sheets: Inside our expert review process

Tom's Guide reviews and buying guides are rooted in rigorous review processes and our bedsheet recommendations are no exception. Just like our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers, this involves a combination of both subjective and objective testing.



First, we select the most popular bed sheets on the market based on extensive research, hand picking offerings from leading bedding brands such as Coop Sleep Goods and Brooklinen, ensuring our selection spans all budgets and sleep needs.

Our team of bedding and sleep experts then put the bed sheets to test with one goal in mind: to find bedding sets that feel as good as they look on the bed. We do this by carefully asses factors such as fit, feel and durability, as well as the temperature regulation of the material and ease of maintenance. Here's a closer look at our bed sheet testing methodology:

(Image credit: Future)

Our approach to testing bed sheets

Our testing process begins by measuring the dimensions of the sheet to see if it matches the brand specifications. We always advise against using bedding without washing them first. Once this is done, we re-measure the sheets and check for any shrinkage.

It's only once these two crucial steps are complete that we get into the actual hands-on use — sleeping on the sheets for a week, paying attention to the comfort, feel and breathability. Going by the fact that we should change our bed sheets every one to two weeks, sleeping on a sheet set for a week also gives us the time to wash it twice (before and after 7 days) to check for any wear and tear, color fading or pilling.

Finally, we weigh the overall experience and ease of maintenance to assess the value for money. Each parameter is scored on scale from 1-5, with 5 being the highest rating.

How we collect bed sheet testing data

In-house bed sheet testing

User reviews across retailer websites

Bedding manufacturers

Let's take a closer look at each parameter:

Bed sheet performance rating

We use a score system of 1-5 to evaluate bed sheet performance:



1: Poor

2: Unsatisfactory

3: Satisfactory

4: Good

5: Outstanding

The final score awarded to a bed sheet set is calculated by finding the mean score across the following areas of performance:

1. How they feel

(Image credit: Future)

Look is subjective but comfort is universal. How it feels is a primary factor which helps us determine the quality of a bedsheet.

Depending on the type of fabric and thread count (the sum of horizontal and vertical threads in one square inch of fabric) we check if the quality matches the claims made by the brand.

We sleep on it for 7 days which helps us understand how soft they feel against our skin, note any changes after the first wash and over time during the testing period.

2. How they fit