Best 75-inch TVs of 2021

The best 75-inch TVs step things up in both size and immersion, giving you a bigger, better smart TV experience than the average TV can deliver (provided you have the room for one). Larger screens make for better viewing, especially at higher 4K resolutions, so it's worth paying a bit more for those extra inches. A bigger size will, however, require a larger room, both for the larger TV and the greater distance for optimal viewing.

The 75-inch class actually includes 75- and 77-inch models, with everything from LCD to QLED and OLED technology available. In fact, many of our favorite 4K smart TVs from the best TV brands come in the 75-inch size, and deliver everything we love about those top models, but with a larger screen. And, if you want to get an 8K set, 75-inches is the perfect size to get, since it offers enough real estate for the higher resolution to really be appreciated, but comes in a size and price range that more people will find attainable.

Of the dozens of TVs we review each year, many are offered in 75 and 77-inch sizes, so we've highlighted the best performers and top values we've tested and watched. Whether you want a cheap TV for big screen gaming or a premium set that makes your home theater a little more like the cinema, we've got the best 75-inch TVs for you.

What are the best 75-inch TVs?

The best 75-inch TV overall is the Samsung QN90 Neo QLED, which delivers spectacular picture quality thanks to the union of QLED color and mini-LED backlighting for superb brightness and HDR performance, on top of an already impressive premium smart TV. It offers everything from a stylish design to rich smart TV features like video calling and personalized content curation, all while delivering great picture and sound.

The best value for a 75-inch TV is the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, which offers premium display technologies like a QLED and mini-LED display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, but without the premium price. The 6-Series actually holds two places on this list, with the TCL 6-Series 8K TV, the most affordable 8K TV to come to market.

The best home theater TV is the LG G1 OLED, which gives you 77-inches of glorious OLED, with the best brightness and color we've seen from any OLED display thanks to LG's next-gen OLED evo technology.

The best 75-inch TVs in 2021

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV (QN75QN90AAFXZA) Best 75-inch TV overall Specifications Screen Type: QLED + Mini-LED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 HDMI (1 HDMI 2.1) Size: 65.7 x 37.7 x 1.1 inches Weight: 77.2 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Beautiful, thin design + Neo QLED delivers incredible brightness + New rechargeable remote Reasons to avoid - Just one HDMI 2.1 port - No Dolby Vision support

The 75-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV (QN75QN90AAFXZA) combines Samsung's highly refined quantum dot technology with the tight control of mini-LED backlighting, resulting in one of the best TV displays you'll ever see. Superb color and brilliant brightness make for unmatched performance, and Samsung pairs that with a wealth of smart TV functions and genuinely intelligent features, like a solar-powered remote control that eliminates the need to swap out batteries – delivering eco-friendly design and handy convenience at the same time.

HDMI 2.1 connectivity comes standard, along with gamer-friendly features and impressive 12.6-millisecond lag time for an unparalleled gaming experience. The whole thing is packed into a gorgeous 1-inch-thick design that contains a huge array of smart features, potent Dolby Atmos sound and some of the best performance we've ever seen. It's the best 75-inch TV we've seen this year, and the winner of the 2021 Tom's Guide Award for Best TV, and a second award as the best gaming TV of the year.

Read our full Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV review.

(Image credit: TCL)

2. TCL 6-Series Roku TV (75R635) Best 75-inch TV value Specifications Screen Type: QLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB Size: 65.8 x 37.9 x 3.6 inches Weight: 79.4 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent picture with QLED-boosted color and mini-LED backlight + Great gaming performance + Huge app selection and easy interface + Improved Roku remote Reasons to avoid - Sound is a little weak - Roku is missing some of the latest apps

The big-screened TCL 6-Series Roku TV (75R635) offers enormous value for it's affordable price, giving you a premium 75-inch picture and a great smart TV experience for much less than the competition. Just like the more expensive Samsung Neo QLED, the R635 delivers amazing quality with mini-LED backlighting in addition to QLED – technology that earned it a 2021 Tom's Guide Award for best TV innovation . The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display.

But TCL keeps delivering more, like THX Certified Game Mode, which makes the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available, even for new consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL 6-Series 75R635 is the best 75-inch TV value, and it's not even close.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG G1 OLED TV (OLED77GXPUA) The best 77-inch OLED TV Specifications Screen Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB Size: 67.8 x 39 x 1.8 inches Weight: 86.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS £4,499 View at PRC Direct Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Exclusive OLED evo panel delivers brighter picture + More affordable than previous model + Stunningly thin design + Great gamer-friendly upgrades Reasons to avoid - OLED evo offers minimal improvement - WebOS 6.0 is disappointing

The 77-inch LG G1 OLED TV is easily the best 4K OLED TV made by LG, as the first TV with LG's second-gen OLED evo technology. It's the updated version of LG's superb Gallery OLED, boasting a premium 20 millimeter-thick design and sleek flush-to-the-wall mounting setup. We just wish it went further to solve OLED's very minor flaws; as it is, it falls short of some claimed performance improvements we were pretty excited for.

That said, the LG G1 OLED is still an impressive OLED set, and LG has even knocked the price down a bit, while updating almost everything else about the set. The slim OLED features more comfortable remote control, enhanced gaming features, and the latest version of webOS, all while delivering the same excellent picture quality and impeccable sound that we expect from LG's best OLED models. The 77-inch LG G1 OLED TV offers fantastic quality in a size that is bound to impress.

Read our full LG G1 OLED TV review.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG CX OLED (OLED77CXPUA) Our favorite 77-inch OLED TV Specifications Screen Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB Size: 67.8 x 39.1 x 3.2 inches Weight: 58.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,999 View at John Lewis Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning picture + Excellent smart TV feature + Top notch sound capabilities + Ultra thin design Reasons to avoid - Relatively high price

The 77-inch LG CX OLED is one of the best TVs ever made, with a mix of performance and features that put other TVs to shame. The OLED display offers rich, detailed picture quality with razor sharp 4K resolution and pixel-perfect lighting, and LG makes things even better with powerful video processing and Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts the display for ideal HDR performance in any lighting conditions.

LG has also loaded the TV with smarts, like built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice interaction and smart home compatibility. Combine the ease of voice control with a motion-sensing remote and the LG is the most intuitive smart TV we've ever used.

With both HDMI 2.1 connectivity and Nvidia G-Sync support, it's also the best gaming TV, whether you use a console or a PC. Speedy performance and gamer-friendly features just seal the deal. It's also a beautiful TV when the power's off, thanks to LG's display-on-glass design and sleek stylings. From every angle, it's one of the best 77-inch TVs we've seen.

Read our full LG CX OLED review.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony Bravia A80J (XR-77A80J) OLED Best Sony 77-inch OLED Specifications Screen Type: OLED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1), 3 USB Size: 67.9 x 39.4 x 2.3 inches Weight: 63.7 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS £3,599 View at John Lewis £3,599 View at Amazon £3,599 View at Currys Reasons to buy + Outstanding picture, audio quality + Lots of dynamic and smart features + Google TV interface is powerful and friendly Reasons to avoid - Dynamic adjustments needed for best picture - Not all HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 - Bravia Core streaming service not great

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of our new favorite 75-inch OLED sets, thanks to an incredible array of futuristic technologies: this 4K OLED TV has great HDR, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV streaming and Sony's own Bravia Core service, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology… the list goes on. Sure, not everyone will need everything here, but it's nice to have the option.

Just as importantly, it also excels at the basics — contrast is superb, colors are rich and varied, viewing angles are impressive and it handles upscaling well. Sound is also excellent and Google TV is a big upgrade on the older Android TV. Against that, the XR A80J requires a little more tweaking in order to look its best; it's fine out of the box, but to really reach its full potential, you'll want to play around with various modes. It's not the cheapest and other 75-inch sets beat it purely based on picture quality, but as an all-round package the A80J is a great choice.

Read our full Sony Bravia XR A80J review.

(Image credit: TCL)

6. TCL 5-Series Roku TV (75S535) Best budget 75-inch QLED TV Specifications Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 1 USB Size: 65.7 x 37.6 x 3.7 inches Weight: 66.6 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Faithful colors + Built-in Roku smarts + Excellent price Reasons to avoid - Mediocre sound - Modest brightness

The TCL 5 Series Roku TV (75S535) does what TCL does best, delivering a surprisingly great mix of features and performance at an excellent affordable price. With the 75-inch model selling for less than $1,000, you get the great color and brightness of QLED, as well as Roku's user-friendly smart TV interface, which puts a huge selection of apps right at your fingertips.

In addition to the excellent color accuracy and full color gamut offered by the QLED display, it offers top-of-the-line HDR support, with Dolby Vision in addition to basic HDR10 and HLG formats. With input lag clocking in at 13.1 milliseconds, it's also one of the best gaming TVs you can buy when you want to game on a giant screen. And it's less than half the price of other premium QLED sets, making it one of the best values in smart TVs.

Read our full TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) review.

(Image credit: Hisense)

7. Hisense U7G Android TV (75U7G) A killer gaming TV with Chromecast Specifications Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches Screen type: QLED Refresh rate: 120Hz HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) Size: 66.0 x 38 x 3.3 inches Weight: 76.3 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Bright + Good color and sharpness + Low lag time Reasons to avoid - Lack of detail in dark scenes - Overactive motion smoothing

The Hisense U7G Android TV is being marketed as a TV built for gaming, and the specs make it easy to see why: The Quantum Dot display boasts good color and sharp images, the panel's 120Hz refresh rate will handle the most demanding game console output, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports offer the best connectivity you can get for high-frame rate gaming. Easy app sharing with Chromecast is just icing on the cake.

And any TV that's good for gamers will usually do pretty well at everything else. Handling both Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus formats, it's got some of the best HDR support available, and Dolby Atmos sound means it has the audio to match. It impressed us in our testing, and it's more affordable than you'd expect given the feature set. Gamer or not, the Hisense U7G Android TV is a solid 4K smart TV.

Read our full Hisense U7G Android TV review.

(Image credit: TCL)

8. TCL 4-Series Roku TV (75S435) A great inexpensive 75-inch TV Specifications Screen type: LCD Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1 (1 ARC); 1 USB Size: 66.2 x 38.1 x 3.4 inches Weight: 58.4 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent value-priced 4K + Good color fidelity + Solid Roku skills Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision support - Minimal sound adjustments - Picture adjustments are difficult to find

Our pick for the best budget 75-inch TV, the TCL 4 Series Roku TV is the best inexpensive model you’ll find in this size. This 4K TV sells for less than $800, making it cheaper than many smaller premium 4K sets. It has good color accuracy and supports HDR10 — but not Dolby Vision — for improved contrast. It uses Roku’s system software, which provides one of the best smart TV experiences available and has plenty of apps to choose from. With a low lag time of 14 milliseconds, this set also will handle fast-paced gaming well.

In exchange for the great price, the TCL 4 Series is missing a few features that more expensive TVs deliver. It lacks local dimming, so the HDR performance isn’t as good as it could be. It also has weak speakers, with little bass and limited power. If this is going to be your main TV, consider adding a soundbar to overcome the sound issues.

Read our full TCL 4-Series Roku TV (S435) review.

(Image credit: Sony)

9. Sony Bravia X800H Android TV (XBR-75X800H) An affordable big screen with Android TV Specifications Screen Type: LCD Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG HDMI ports: 4 HDMI (1 ARC) Size: 66.4 x 38.1 x 2.8 inches Weight: 70.1 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Bright and sharp picture + Wide viewing angles + Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid - Clunky remote - Average color accuracy

For a basic Android TV with a big screen, we love the Sony Bravia X800H. It may not have QLED or the latest features seen on newer models, but the 2020 Sony can be had for ultra-affordable prices, even in this largest size. Boasting Android TV and all of the attendant features, like integrated Google Assistant and Chromecast, wide app selection, built-in content recommendations and plenty of customization options, it's a solid smart TV at any size or price.

Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound deliver very good performance, and the set produced strong brightness and color quality for being a standard LCD model. Really, our only big problem with the X800H is that the remote is a little clunky. But if you want a quality smart TV for a reasonable price, the 75-inch Sony Bravia X800H is a solid choice.

Read our full Sony Bravia X800H review.

(Image credit: Vizio)

10. Vizio V-Series (V755-H4) A 75-inch TV for budget shoppers Specifications Screen type: LCD Refresh rate: 60Hz Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1 (1 eARC); 1 USB Size: 66.4 x 38.3 x 3.1 inches Weight: 59.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good connectivity + Good response for gamers Reasons to avoid - Low brightness - Weak audio

If a budget-friendly big screen is what you're looking for, then the 75-inch Vizio V-Series (V755-H4) might be just the affordable 75-incher you're after. With exceptional affordability, decent smarts from Vizio's SmartCast software and great gaming capabilities, it's a fantastic bargain, even when it's not on sale – and it frequently is, with steep discounts occurring throughout the year.

A trio of HDMI 2.1 ports deliver gaming-friendly features like auto low latency mode and impressively short lag times of just 13.1 milliseconds. If you want great gaming performance for less, this is definitely the budget gaming TV to get. But keep in mind that this is a 60Hz display, so variable refresh rates and high refresh rates are off the table. And general performance is decent enough, but the brightness isn't great and the audio would benefit from adding a soundbar.

Read our full Vizio V-Series (2020 model) review.

(Image credit: TCL)

11. TCL Roku TV 6-Series 8K (75R648) Best 75-inch 8K TV Specifications Screen Type: QLED + Mini-LED Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Ports: 4 (2 HDMI 2.1), 1 USB Size: 65.9 x 37.6 x 3 inches Weight: 89.3 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Technical picture quality is good + Well-conceived remote redesign + Fine gaming performance Reasons to avoid - Very little 8K content available in the wild - Poor off-angle viewing - Mediocre sound

When it comes to 75-inch TVs, there are plenty of ultra-premium sets you can choose from, but TCL has stepped things up with a surprisingly affordable 75-inch 8K TV. The TCL 6-Series 8K Roku TV (75R648) is actually more affordable than some of the premium 4K sets on this list. Plus, it's got everything we love about Roku TVs, along with excellent performance and short lag times for gaming.

By offering next-gen resolution at current-gen prices, it's the 8K TV we recommend – or, that we would recommend, if we thought people should be buying 8K TVs (which we don't). Our only issues with the TV's performance were the 8K panel's limited viewing angles and the mediocrity of the audio, which can be solved with a simple soundbar. But the bigger issue is one facing any 8K TV out there – there's next to nothing you can watch in 8K, and that may not change anytime soon.

Read our full TCL 6-Series 8K Roku TV (R648) review.

How to choose the best 75-inch TV for you

Knowing what size you want helps in selecting a great TV, but not all 75-inch TVs are the same. Here are some of the other factors to consider when picking the best 75-inch TV for your home.

Size: First, decide if you’re locked into an 75-inch model. You’ll find more options in 65--inch models and often better values, or you can go bigger with an 85-inch TV.

And remember to fit the TV to the room it's in. For an 75-inch 4K TV, you'll be dealing with a TV that measures at least 65 inches across, and you'll want to be sitting more than 6 feet from the set to get a good viewing experience. (Learn more in our article What size TV should you buy?)

Price: Big screens usually mean big prices, so know your budget, and recognize that you may need to spend a little more to get a better TV. The most affordable 75-inch TVs range between $800 and $1,200, but the majority will be more expensive, between $2,000 and $4,000 for the most premium models. The differences in price may impact other features and the performance of the TV, but you still want to get the best TV for your money.

Display: There are several different types of display offered on today's TVs, from the most basic LCD panels to QLED panels of various degrees of refinement, and (the best option) OLED. The better the panel, the more expensive the TV, but you definitely want something that delivers a wide color gamut, high color accuracy and strong brightness. Our reviews detail the individual performance of each set, including the results of lab testing those key qualities.

HDR support: If you want the most colors, get one of the HDR sets with Dolby Vision compatibility above. This technology is able to deliver more colors, more contrast levels and increased brightness. It could make a set a bit more costly, but it guarantees you’ll still be satisfied with TV as the Dolby Vision format seems to be gaining momentum.

Ports: Another thing to consider is port offerings. Some of the sets above sport 3 HDMI ports, while some have 4. In general, more ports is better, especially if you have a collection of input devices like soundbars or game consoles.

Smart features: All of the TVs on this list are smart TVs, but different brands and smart TV software will have a different ecosystem of apps to choose from and offer a different collection of smart features, like voice interaction and smart home compatibility. Check out our individual reviews to see a discussion of what each TV brings to the table in terms of features and smart capabilities.

