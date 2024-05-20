Wow! Amazon is slashing up to $900 off OLED TVs ahead of Memorial Day — 7 deals I'd buy

As the weather heats up, so do Memorial Day sales. But if you just can't wait, there are some incredible OLED TV deals running at Amazon right now. Plus, shopping early can help you get your perfect TV before stock sells out.

I highly recommend checking out Amazon's LG C3 4K OLED TV sale from $896. We rate it as the best OLED TV you can buy for under $1,000. Despite its relatively affordable price, it offers stunning visuals and great gaming performance. However, note that the newer LG C4 OLED has since released — you can get the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $1,296 at Amazon ($200 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite OLED TV deals currently available at Amazon. And stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV deals page, which we'll continue to update through the holiday.

Amazon OLED TV deals — Best sales now

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,398 @ Amazon

You'll get remarkable picture quality on the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5, making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ Samsung

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support. However, note that the newer Samsung S95D OLED is now available.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy