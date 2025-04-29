Surprise! Hisense’s brand new Mini-LED TV is already down by $450 on Amazon

Looking for your next big TV replacement? I think I've found the perfect LCD for you, and it comes just a month after Hisense announced its newest lineup.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Hisense U7QG Mini-LED TV for $1,049. That's a 30% discount on this 2025 model, slashing this brand new Mini-LED TV down by $450. This is a limited time deal, so be sure to jump on this while it still lasts.

Limited time deal! Hisense 65" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,049 at Amazon This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

Launched only a month ago, the Hisense U7QG is already shaping up to be one of the best gaming TVs of the year. It's marked with serious promise thanks to its budget pricing in tandem with a slew of awesome enhancements over its predecessor in the Hisense U7N.

For starters, the new-and-improved U7QG comes equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate, up from last year's 144Hz. That's a big leap and is currently only available on premium OLED TVs, like the LG C5 and Samsung S95F.

Hisense is also known for some incredible brightness metrics, with last year's set pushing out 1,464 nits in HDR. While we don't have any official testing data yet, you can bet the 2025 Mini-LED TV will surpass that.

Our early hands on with the U7QG shows it has a lot going for it, especially given that it's one of the few displays with an ATSC 3.0 tuner. The spec has been absent on LG and Samsung sets and will give you access to Nextgen TV and 4K broadcasts, perfect for future-proofing your home entertainment setup.

And you won't even need one of the best soundbars to get ample audio quality. The new U7QG has a 2.1.2-channel speaker system built on a 60W output, giving quite the boost for most content.