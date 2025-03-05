New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED

News
By
published

The best Roku TV yet is coming from a company you've never heard of

The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
(Image credit: Roku)

There's a seriously good-looking Roku TV coming to digital storefronts today — only, it's being made by a company you've probably never heard of before.

That company is called Skyworth, a Chinese TV manufacturer that recently inked a deal with world-famous electronics maker Philips for US branding rights.

Today, that partnership bears its first fruits with the Philips 65" Class 974 Series OLED, or simply the Philips OLED Roku TV for short.

The TV is already available on Sam's Club website for $1,299 and, despite it only becoming public knowledge today, there's already eight highly positive reviews for it.

The Philips name without all the Philips features

The Philips Roku OLED on a blue background.

(Image credit: Roku)

If you know much about TVs, a Philips-branded OLED might bring to mind glowing backlights — a feature the company calls Ambilight. While technology will certainly be included in the latest Philips OLED TVs in Europe (which itself is sold and marketed by a company called TP Vision), the US version won't have them.

Instead, we'll have to settle for a fairly basic 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support, alongside Dolby Vision IQ HDR. These are great-to-have specs, for sure, but they pale in comparison to the Philips OLEDs with the latest four-stack OLED panel technology that you'll find in the flagship Philips OLED950.

On the plus side, the US Philips OLED uses Roku TV, which I find to be one of the most egalitarian and user-friendly of all smart TV platforms.

The Philips OLED Roku TV is also only $1,299 for a 65-inch OLED. Compared to the LG C4 OLED that sells for $1,496 on Amazon, it's a fairly good deal.

Philips Roku OLED alternatives

Roku Pro Series on living room wall

(Image credit: Roku)

Despite some snags in the specs and the deliberate obfuscation of the manufacturer, the Philips Roku OLED is a solid value proposition. It's only the second Roku OLED to ever hit the US market (Sharp, which itself is majority owned by Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn was the first back in the final months of 2023).

Still, if you're a bit put-off by all the caveats, there are some good alternatives out there.

Roku itself has three series of TVs for sale, the most recent of which being the Roku Pro Series that came out in 2024. My personal favorite, the Roku Plus Series, is a bit older but it's one of the best TVs under $500.

Outside of Roku itself, there aren't a ton of TVs left out there that use the Roku smart platform. Hisense still has a few models rumbling about out there as does Walmart's Onn. brand, but those aren't high up on our recommendation lists.

If you want an OLED, however, choices are plentiful: The Samsung S90D OLED offers great value for $1,199 as long as you don't mind putting up with its Tizen smart platform, and the aforementioned LG C4 OLED has a lower-cost sibling called the LG B4 OLED that can be had for as little as $599 when it's on sale.

We'll be keeping an eye on the Philips Roku OLED with the hopes of getting it in for testing sometime in the near future, but if you need one of the best OLED TVs sooner rather than later, we can help you find it.

More from Tom's Guide

See more TVs News
TOPICS
Nick Pino
Nick Pino
Managing Editor, TV and AV

Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A wall-mounted 2025 Philips OLED TV with Ambilight. There is an astronaut on the screen and blue, green and yellow ambient light is being thrown onto the wall behind the display.
This OLED TV is the most stunning of 2025 — and LG and Samsung should copy it
A wall-mounted 2025 Philips OLED TV with Ambilight. There is an astronaut on the screen and blue, green and yellow ambient light is being thrown onto the wall behind the display.
This TV maker is returning to the North American market — but not in the way you might think
All-new Roku TV unveiled at CES 2023 is one of the best Roku TVs
The best Roku TVs in 2025: Expert tested and reviewed
LG B4 OLED on stand in living room
2025 could be the year of cheap OLED TVs — here's why
LG G4 OLED TV showing a screen from Mario movie
Best cheap OLED TV deals for February 2025
Roku deals
Score! This 55-inch 4K Roku TV just crashed to $598 on Amazon and is selling out fast
Latest in TVs
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Aurzen Zip projector
I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
The Hisense UX in an editor&#039;s living room.
I tested this 110-inch TV for 3 months — and it's the best and worst thing to happen to my living room
Samsung S95D with ocean backdrop
Samsung QLED vs OLED: What do you get when you pay a little more?
Latest in News
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&#039; streaming on Netflix in April 2025
Netflix's new thriller movie looks like 'Speed' on a bullet train — watch the first trailer now
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
More about tvs
Samsung S90D on stand in living room

Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.

The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
MacBook Air M4

MacBook Air M4 is here with more power, Center Stage camera and stunning new color — for $100 less
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power, Center Stage camera and stunning new color — for $100 less
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Intel Lunar Lake
Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S PCs coming this month — here's everything we know
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&#039; streaming on Netflix in April 2025
Netflix's new thriller movie looks like 'Speed' on a bullet train — watch the first trailer now
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Pro M4: What should you buy?
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
RedMagic 3D Gaming Laptop on display stand with people in the background
I just saw RedMagic's 3D gaming laptop at MWC 2025 — and it's like I'm in the game