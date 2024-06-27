Prime Day arrives early with this 83-inch Samsung OLED TV for under $3,000

If you're shopping for an oversized OLED screen and want to save some serious cash, don't miss out the Samsung 83-inch S90C 4K OLED TV on sale for $2,999 at Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy. In our Samsung S90C OLED review we said it offers top-notch performance at a mid-range price.

When it launched this time last year, the TV sold for $5,397 and has steadily dropped to its current price of $2,999 — which, according to deals tracking site CamelCamelCamel, is the lowest it's ever been. It's an epic early Prime Day deal.

Samsung 83" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $5,397 now $2,999 @ Samsung

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $2,997 @ Amazon | $2,999 @ Best Buy

In case this wasn't obvious by our 4.5-star review, the Editor's Choice-winning Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best OLED TVs as well as one of the best TVs from any manufacturer. It has a 120Hz native refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner that will help you grab 4K broadcasts over-the-air.

While there's newer models out there, like the Samsung S95D OLED that we're in the process of reviewing now, the 2023 S90C delivers excellent upscaling thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor and its roughly 1,100 nits of brightness helps make HDR content look its best.

For gamers, the S90C has a number of neat features like the Samsung Game Bar and Samsung Game Hub that lets you stream cloud games straight to the TV, with no need for a games console. If you already own a PS5 or Xbox, you'll probably appreciate the S90C's 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate.

With a price cut this deep, there's no better time to pick one up — but if you're still on the fence, keep in mind that Prime Day is just a few weeks away, so stay tuned to our early Prime Day TV OLED deals you can shop now coverage.

Looking for something a little smaller and more affordable? The 77-inch version of this TV is also on sale for $1,899. Here are the best deals: