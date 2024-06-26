Don't wait for Prime Day — 7 OLED TV deals I'd get now up to $1,000 off

By now, you've probably heard the big news: Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 16 and 17. While shoppers are preparing for what promises to be a whirlwind of discounts and deals, waiting until Prime Day might not be the best strategy — especially if you're in the market for a new OLED TV.

Whether you're shopping for your first OLED TV or looking to upgrade, OLED TV deals have never been cheaper, with discounts reaching as high as $1,000. Yes, you heard that right! The LG OLED C3 65" 4K OLED TV is now $1,496 at Walmart ($1,000 off). Additionally, you can snag the newly-released LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for just $799 — the lowest price we've seen on such a high-quality OLED.

With tons of incredible discounts from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more, I've rounded up all the top deals in one convenient spot. Below are 7 OLED TV deals I would snag right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

This is a brand-new, high-quality OLED TV and it's on sale for half of its original price! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,196 @ Walmart

The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Walmart

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.